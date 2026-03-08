How Serious Are Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton, Anyway?

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to high-profile romances, but it seems like she’s keeping her newest reported beau on the DL. Rumors started swirling earlier this year when Kardashian was spotted with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton. They then fueled these rumors when they were seen together at the Super Bowl and recently posted vacation photos from the same location. It certainly seems like something is going on, but how serious is this new celebrity couple exactly?

A source recently opened up about this budding romance to Us weekly, saying that Kardashian (45) and Hamilton (41) are reportedly enjoying their time together. Kardashian has been more private about her dating life in recent years, and hasn’t publicly dated anyone since Pete Davidson in 2022. As for how Kardashian's experiences within the dating pool are allegedly impacting her approach to her relationship with Hamilton, Us Weekly's insider said:

[Kardashian and Hamilton] are keeping things casual and seeing where it leads. She’s learned that too much pressure is usually when things fall apart.

Kardashian's four children - who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West - are getting older, and they may be becoming more aware of the fame and the attention that the Kardashian name brings. So, theoretically, it makes sense that she’d want to keep things lowkey. As for Hamilton meeting her kids, the source claims that the SKIMS mogul is open to the idea but just wants to make sure this relationship is solid before she does. The dynamic is apparently still new, which is why the mogul reportedly wants to take her time.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, and that includes reality TV shows like The Kardashians and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. New and eligible returning customers can receive an entire month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 per month.

However, if Hamilton keeps up the charm, this could happen sooner rather than later. The source alleged that the race car driver has been pulling out all the stops, and truly has been a gentleman while in the early stages. The two have seemingly been friends for years, so there is a foundation there and, if reports are true, Hamilton could be well on his way to satisfying Kardashian’s 52 qualities she looks for in a partner. The source explained:

Lewis is such a great guy and has really been courting her and treating her right. He’s been making all the plans and making sure she is taken care of. Everyone around her thinks it’s really sweet and what she deserves. Kim has had such a relaxed aura recently in all aspects of her life. Her mindset has totally changed. She’s not forcing anything, just letting it unfold naturally.

I would personally love to see this match work out. Kardashian has been through a lot romantically in the public eye. From her short marriage to Kris Humphries, to the very public dissolution of her marriage to Kanye West, the reality star has seen quite a bit. With such a complicated relationship history, it would makes sense that she’d be careful about who she is letting into her life, especially considering a lot of her life is documented on a reality show. For now, the public will have to wait and see where this goes as well as when the couple are ready to share.

Amid Kim Kardashian's reported relationship with Lewis Hamilton continues, check out her family on The Kardashians, which is currently available with a Hulu subscription.