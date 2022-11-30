Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood And More Pay Tribute After Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Dies At 79

There are certain bands whose cherished catalogue has been passed down across generations. Fleetwood Mac is definitely in that category, with the beloved group making countless fans thanks to their hit songs and intriguing interpersonal dynamics. And the generations of fans out there are no doubt mourning, as the legendary Christine McVie has died at the age of 79. And tributes have started coming in from Fleetwood Mac, including Stevie Nicks.

Christine McVie joined Fleetwood Mac back in 1970, serving as a vocalist, keyboard player, and songwriter. Indeed, she wrote some of the band's biggest hits, including "Everywhere," and "Don't Stop." The news of her passing was confirmed on her official Instagram, which posted:

The news of Christine McVie's passing is sure to rock entire generations of rock fans, some of whom were brought up on the music of Fleetwood Mac. And smart money says that many people are going to be streaming or playing albums like Rumors. Especially McVie's beloved solos like "Songbird" and "You Make Loving Fun."

The countless Fleetwood Mac fans are no doubt looking to see how members of the band react to Christine McVie's death. For her part, the great Stevie Nicks shared the band's official post on her own Instagram Story. Check it out below:

As this tribute from Fleetwood Mac reads, there are truly no words to describe the passing of Christine McVie. This is true for those who knew her personally, as well as the rock genre as a whole. Her voice and songwriting prowess will forever have changed the industry, and influenced innumerable future musicians... as well as that viral Fleetwood Mac cranberry guy.

Because of this cultural impact, the tributes to Christine McVie have started rolling in, from regular fans to celebrities alike. Sheryl Crowe reacted to the news on her own Twitter, posting:

I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven. The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon and an amazing human being. RIP

It seems all too likely that Sheryl Crowe was influenced by Christine McVie's work in her own music career. After all, it's hard to deny that Fleetwood Mac's catalogue made its mark-- and that's not including McVie's solo work.

Another celeb who took to Twitter to post a tribute about Christine McVie is actor/comedian/podcast host Marc Maron. He honored both her singing voice and talent as a writer, posting:

Christine McVie died. One of the greatest rock voices ever. Both as a singer and songwriter. RIP.November 30, 2022 See more

Rock band Garbage also posted a response about Christine McVie's passing over on their official Twitter. The band's lead vocalist is Scottish singer Shirley Manson, another female rock innovator. The tribute goes as follows:

Gutted to learn about the passing of Christine McVie. Just gutted.Songbird forever. 🩸November 30, 2022 See more

While Christine McVie wrote a number of beloved songs for Fleetwood Mac, smart money says "Songbird" in particular is going to see a spike in streaming numbers. The beautiful, moving ballad perfectly showcases her talents, and it's powerful enough to bring one to tears in the wake of her passing.

The last time Christine McVie was on television with Fleetwood Mac was the recording of the live album The Dance in 1997, prior to her leaving the band. While she would occasionally come back and tour, she never became a full-time member of the band. Although her work with Fleetwood Mac obviously lives forever through their beloved albums. We here at CinemaBlend offer our condolences to McVie's fans and loved ones alike during this time.