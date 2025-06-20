‘I’ll Be Your Shotgun Rider For Life:’ Miley Cyrus Penned Meaningful Tribute To Beyoncé After Performing With Her On The Cowboy Carter Tour

It's a great time to be a fan of pop music, as pop girlies old and new have been consistently releasing new content. But few have had the same impact at Beyoncé, who is arguably the best performer of her generation. She's currently bringing the Cowboy Carter tour around the world, and fans in Paris were shocked when Miley Cyrus appeared on stage to perform their duet "II Most Wanted" for the cheering crowd. Afterward the "Flowers" singer took to social media to share a touching tribute to the Destiny's Child alum.

Miley Cyrus has already had a long career as a pop star, and has gotten to work with a number of acclaimed collaborators. But none are quite as iconic as Bey, with the two singers using their country roots to bring "II Most Wanted" to life. After performing the track in Paris, Cyrus' Instagram post featured footage, photos, and a message of love for the Dreamgirls star. The caption reads:

@beyonce to be beside such a humble, gracious, legendary DIVA was a dream come true. Thank you for the opportunity to perform in Paris together & sing our song about friendship. To have learned from you & loved you my whole life, & then be standing together in matching gold looks is more than I could’ve imagined.

Talk about a pinch me moment. For millennials like Miley Cyrus (and myself) Beyoncé is aspirational and music royalty. We grew up with her Destiny's Child before her solo career, which has changed the music world forever with albums like Lemonade and Renaissance. So being able to work with her on a song, and finally perform it live on tour, seems like a significant experience for the Hannah Montana alum.

Upon the release of Cowboy Carter, fans immediately responded to the vocals of "II Most Wanted", and how well the voices of Knowles and Cyrus worked together. Later in her same post, Miley went on to share:

As the finale to this trip supporting Something Beautiful, to close on something as beautiful as a stadium full of people singing 'II Most Wanted' with us was the ultimate firework. Thank you B. I’ll be your shotgun rider for life. Big gratitude to the Cowboy Carter tour crew, you all were incredible for making this happen. Forever and always.

It really sounds like getting to have this experience with Beyoncé was an absolute thrill for the singer/actress, who recently released her new album Something Beautiful. We'll just have to wait and see if Miley and Beyoncé get to work on any future tracks together. While we're still waiting for a sequel to "Lemonade" with Bey and Lady Gaga, I'd be happy to see any of these possible duets happen in the future. Bring on the crossovers!

Beyoncé continues to tour Cowboy Carter, and the album is streaming just like Miley Cyru's newest release Something Beautiful.