Storage Wars Star Gunter Nezhoda Is Dead At 67
R.I.P. to the reality TV fan-fave.
Ever since Season 4 of the A&E’s treasure-seeking series, Storage Wars has featured the locker-bidding pair of Rene and Casey Nezhoda, who became full-on regulars in Season 5. Over the years, the former would bring along his father, actor and musician Gunter Nezhoda, to some of the storage facility auctions. Unfortunately, the reality star shared the sad news with fans that the long-haired Austrian-born talent passed away this week at the age of 67.
Rene Nezhoda took to Instagram with his mournful announcement, taking the time to update fans purely out of appreciation for how kindly the fandom at large has treated him over the years. In his words:
According to TMZ, Nezhoda was diagnosed with lung cancer in September, and it was treatments from chemotherapy that caused holes to form in his lungs. The family flew him to Salt Lake City, Utah for emergency surgery, but things were sadly too far gone to reverse successfully. It's noted that the youngest son, Ricky, was at his side at the time of his passing.
In his social post, Rene Nezhada gave thanks to the show's fanbase for showing his dad such kindness over the years rather than following some of the negative trends other Storage Wars stars have faced. He continued:
Nzhoda had appeared in a variety of episodes since 2015, and fans can relive all of and many more in a variety of different ways. All seasons are available to stream on A&E with a cable/satellite log-in, while select episodes are available to stream with a Hulu subscription, a Peacock subscription, a Disney+ subscription, or via Roku Channel.
We at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Gunter Nezhoda during this period of mourning. It's always tough to lose a loved one, even if that loved one was celebrated by fans and friends.
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.