White Lotus’ Patrick Schwarzenegger Reveals Cut ‘Dying’ Scene From The Finale, And Why It Messed With His Fiancée The Whole Time She Watched Season 3
This is pretty hilarious.
Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 3's finale.
Despite its finale airing over a week ago, those with a Max subscription are still reeling from the events of The White Lotus Season 3. The last episode finally revealed who died at the shooting teased in the premiere, and fans are definitely bummed out. Another viral story was the Ratliff brothers' incest, brought to life by actors Sam Nivola and Patrick Schwarzenegger. The latter actor recently revealed his deleted death scene, and shared how it totally messed with his fiancée as she watched.
While latecomers figure out how to watch The White Lotus Season 3, the hardcore fans have been dissecting and discussing each frame from the finale. Schwarzenegger gave a strong performance for Saxon's final appearance, but in a viral TikTok he spoke about a sequence that didn't make it into the episode. He shared:
Well, I've got FOMO. The mystery of the Ratliff family and the blender lasted all season long, with fans wondering who might die as a result of the Suicide Tree's poisonous fruit. And it sounds like Mike White almost kept that going with a fake-out death for Saxon.
Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
The White Lotus can be streamed exclusively on Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.
In the end it was Lachlan who consumed the poison (and was found by their father Tim), but luckily didn't actually die. The Ratliffs all survived their trip to Thailand, although that's not what Patrick Schwarzenegger's fiancée Abby Champion thought went down. As he shared:
Honestly, this is pretty hilarious. I love that Schwarzenegger kept this lie going on for so long, considering Champion thought she knew The White Lotus Season 3's ending back when it was still in production.
In the end Saxon didn't die. Instead that honor (?) tragically went to Rick and Chelsea, played by Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood respectively. It was a truly heartbreaking ending, especially since their love story was so beloved by the fandom. As for the Ratliffs, they're leaving Thailand and joining a brand new world without their wealth.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The White Lotus is streaming in its entirety now on Max. Unfortunately, no more episodes will be arriving as part of the 2025 TV premiere list.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
What It Was Like To Hop From NCIS To The Equalizer, According To Daniela Ruah
I Did Not Expect Kelsea Ballerini To Replace Blake Shelton As Adam Levine’s Rival On The Voice, But The Maroon 5 Singer Knew It ‘Instantly’