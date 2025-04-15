White Lotus’ Patrick Schwarzenegger Reveals Cut ‘Dying’ Scene From The Finale, And Why It Messed With His Fiancée The Whole Time She Watched Season 3

Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 3's finale.

Despite its finale airing over a week ago, those with a Max subscription are still reeling from the events of The White Lotus Season 3. The last episode finally revealed who died at the shooting teased in the premiere, and fans are definitely bummed out. Another viral story was the Ratliff brothers' incest, brought to life by actors Sam Nivola and Patrick Schwarzenegger. The latter actor recently revealed his deleted death scene, and shared how it totally messed with his fiancée as she watched.

While latecomers figure out how to watch The White Lotus Season 3, the hardcore fans have been dissecting and discussing each frame from the finale. Schwarzenegger gave a strong performance for Saxon's final appearance, but in a viral TikTok he spoke about a sequence that didn't make it into the episode. He shared:

There’s a whole scene of me dying in the last episode. Of Lachlan coming home to the villa and finding me dead out on the lounge chair with throw up, I threw up all over myself. And that makes him to go the blender, and then you find out the whole thing was a dream sequence and it didn’t end up making the final cut.

Well, I've got FOMO. The mystery of the Ratliff family and the blender lasted all season long, with fans wondering who might die as a result of the Suicide Tree's poisonous fruit. And it sounds like Mike White almost kept that going with a fake-out death for Saxon.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

The White Lotus can be streamed exclusively on Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

In the end it was Lachlan who consumed the poison (and was found by their father Tim), but luckily didn't actually die. The Ratliffs all survived their trip to Thailand, although that's not what Patrick Schwarzenegger's fiancée Abby Champion thought went down. As he shared:

My fiancée, I wouldn’t tell her who died. She was on set the day I filmed that. She came home and she was like ‘I can’t believe it’s you that dies!’ She was coming up with theories the whole season because she thought she knew the ending. Only to find out that scene was cut completely.

Honestly, this is pretty hilarious. I love that Schwarzenegger kept this lie going on for so long, considering Champion thought she knew The White Lotus Season 3's ending back when it was still in production.

In the end Saxon didn't die. Instead that honor (?) tragically went to Rick and Chelsea, played by Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood respectively. It was a truly heartbreaking ending, especially since their love story was so beloved by the fandom. As for the Ratliffs, they're leaving Thailand and joining a brand new world without their wealth.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The White Lotus is streaming in its entirety now on Max. Unfortunately, no more episodes will be arriving as part of the 2025 TV premiere list.