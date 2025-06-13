How Much Do Nannies Cost In Hollywood? Kim Kardashian Shells Out For ‘The Best Of The Best,’ And It Ain’t Cheap

Unless you happen to live off the grid in the woods somewhere, you are probably very aware that the cost of living is very high. Most of us are paying through the nose for everything from food to rent, not to mention entertainment options, like all of the best streaming services . This means that things like child care are also reaching all-time highs, which might make parents wonder just how much something like full-time nannies cost for famous folk like The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Well, you can bet your bottom dollar that her “best of the best” team ain’t cheap!

How Much Does Kim Kardashian Supposedly Spend On Nannies?

Skims founder Kim Kardashian has a lot going on. Aside from her fashion and beauty empires, she’s also an actress (who has the Ryan Murphy legal drama, All’s Fair, coming to the 2025 TV schedule ), recently graduated from law school , and has numerous business opportunities and side projects to juggle on a regular basis. Of course, the short-haired black bikini summer fan is also mom to four kids (North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm 6) with ex Kanye West, and (as all single parents would) needs help caring for her brood so she can work.

A source recently spoke to Life & Style Magazine about the entrepreneur’s child care needs, and how much Kardashian is supposedly spending on nannies to make sure her kids are well cared for “around the clock.” The source told the outlet:

Having a rotating team of nannies allows her to keep everything moving without feeling like she’s falling short as a mom. She only wants the best of the best and that means shelling out huge sums of money because these types of nannies don’t come cheap. Some of them command a quarter million a year. And it’s not like she just has four of them, she’s got something like ten on staff, but she doesn’t bat an eye at dropping a few million a year.

Excuse me for a moment, while I attempt some math…So, let’s just go ahead and say that five of her 10 nannies get that $250,000 salary yearly. That, alone, is an astounding $1.25 million every year, and that’s allegedly only for about half of her full time nanny staff.

I have to say, while this is a wild amount of money, it’s not like any busy parent who could actually afford to do this wouldn’t. We all know that nannies aren’t the same as garden variety babysitters. These are not random, decent seeming, 13-year-olds from down the street who are watching the American Horror Story star’s kids. These will ALL be highly trained, vetted and recommended, exclusive career child care professionals. I think every parent would love to be able to rely on someone like that to help out with their children 24/7! As the source continued:

She says it’s worth it to her to keep her kids happy and safe. And the expense more than pays for itself because it puts her mind at ease and lets her focus on bringing in twenty times what she’s putting out.

Exactly! While spending this much on child care isn’t for the faint of heart (or the middle class), no one can fault the famous lady for spending a lot more on child care than her gorgeous diamond anklets .