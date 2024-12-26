'I Could Barely Even Speak': The Story Behind Frankie Muniz's 'Craziest' Memory From Filming Malcolm In The Middle
Frankie Muniz reflected on an emotional moment from his Malcolm in the Middle days.
Nearly a quarter century has passed since Malcolm in the Middle premiered on Fox back in 2000, but star Frankie Muniz had no trouble reflecting on his craziest moment from filming the seven seasons of the sitcom. The timing could hardly be better ahead of the 2025 TV schedule, with news breaking that Muniz as well as Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, and others will reprise their roles for a reunion. As for his favorite memory from the show that made him into a star of the early 2000s, Muniz went back to the very last episode.
The series finale of Malcolm in the Middle (which you can stream now with a Hulu subscription) aired on Fox back in 2006, but the memory seemed entirely fresh to Frankie Muniz when he spoke with Michael Rosenbaum on his Inside of You podcast about his favorite memory from back in the day:
Unlike on-screen dad Bryan Cranston and his jump from Malcolm in the Middle to Breaking Bad, Frankie Muniz stepped away from Hollywood rather than joining a new series in a regular role. He would explain why he went from acting to racing years later, and got honest about what he loves more about NASCAR driving than about acting not too long before the Malcolm revival was announced. (The revival will be available with a Disney+ subscription.) Muniz went on:
The production team saved an important scene to be Frankie Muniz's last as Malcolm... or so it seemed at the time, nearly two decades before news of the Disney+ limited series. The final scene wasn't easy on the actor despite having seven seasons of the show under his belt as the lead character already. He continued:
It certainly speaks highly of Muniz's work on Malcolm and the Middle and the finale in particular that he nailed his final shot of the show in one take! Now 39 years old, Muniz barely 15 when he shot to sitcom stardom on Fox when the show premiered in early 2000. Fortunately, he clearly has fond memories of even the sad and crazy times on set, and his excitement about returning to his iconic character is clear in the video announcement of the revival. Take a look:
A post shared by Disney+ (@disneyplus)
A photo posted by on
Malcolm in the Middle returns as a four-part limited series, set to stream on Disney+. While no premiere date has been announced at the time of writing, some details have already dropped about the latest for the family. As it turns out, Malcolm will be pulled back into the chaos alongside his daughter when Hal and Lois demand that he be present for their party for their 40th wedding anniversary. I think it's safe to say that shenanigans will ensue, and we can only hope that other members of the family will show up as well!
For now, you can always revisit the original seven seasons of Malcolm in the Middle streaming on Hulu. The sitcom was part of an iconic Sunday night lineup for Fox in its heyday, airing between The Simpsons and The X-Files early on.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).