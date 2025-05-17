After Frankie Muniz Wrapped The Malcolm In The Middle Revival, He Shared A Sweet Post That Has Me Hyped For The Show

Malcolm in the Middle is being revived with much of the original cast returning, including Malcolm himself, Frankie Muniz. The four-episode revival, which will be available with a Disney+ subscription at some point (hopefully on the 2025 TV schedule), kicked off filming in April. Muniz had to balance production with his racing career, and just hearing about it was exhausting. Now, filming has officially wrapped, and the former child star is making me hyped for the new episodes with his sweet post.

Muniz took to Instagram earlier this week to commemorate the end of filming, reflecting on returning to Malcolm's world after 19 years. Although there have been rumors in the past that a Malcolm in the Middle reboot or revival was in the works, nothing came to fruition until very recently, obviously. So all the excitement and emotions were warranted, as he wrote:

Just wrapped filming the Malcolm in the Middle reboot, and man, I’m still reeling. This experience was straight-up incredible—like stepping back into Malcolm’s wild world but with all the love and chaos cranked to 11. Reuniting with the cast, getting to know some new characters, laughing till it hurt, and making new memories on set felt like a dream I didn’t want to wake up from. It went by so fast, like a blur of perfect moments. I wish it could go on forever.

Since the revival is only four episodes, it makes sense that he feels like it just flew by, because it pretty much did. But that doesn’t take away the fact that he and his on-screen family reunited, sans Erik Per Sullivan, who retired from acting.

Muniz went on to explain how grateful he is for the experience and how it brought back his love of acting. Regardless of how long the revival is, I am seriously looking forward to getting reacquainted with the Malcolm in the Middle crew:

I'm so happy to have gotten the chance to relive being on this show with a greater appreciation of what we were making knowing how many people around the world truly love Malcolm and his family. Another big thing I am taking away from this experience is how much I truly love being an actor. I never officially felt like that label fit me, but now I wear that label proudly and hope to do so much more of it in the future. I am so sad to have to say goodbye to my MITM crew, I love each and everyone of you.

The heartfelt message came alongside two photos from filming, including one of Muniz likely dressed as the beloved titular character. While two may not seem like a lot, the actor admitted that he has “so many incredible pictures” of the cast he wanted to post. Unfortunately, Disney wouldn’t let him, so he told his followers to imagine a picture of them all together, having the time of their lives.

Hopefully, when the show actually comes out, we'll get some of those BTS pics. However, for now, I'll enjoy these:

Joining Frankie Muniz for the revival are Jane Kaczmarek and Bryan Cranston as his parents, Lois and Hal, as well as Christopher Kennedy Masterson and Justin Berfield as Malcolm’s older brothers, Francis and Reese, respectively. As previously mentioned, Sullivan will not be in the series as Malcolm’s younger brother, Dewey, since he retired from acting. Instead, Dewey will be played by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark. Anthony Timpano, Vaughan Murrae, Keeley Karsten, and Kiana Madeira will also be featured in the show.

A premiere date for the Malcolm in the Middle revival has not yet been announced, but now that filming has wrapped, hopefully, it won't be long until a date and a teaser are released. For now, fans will have to settle for watching the original series with a Hulu subscription.