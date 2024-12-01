Before Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston Was Known For Malcolm In The Middle. The Sweet Way He Still Keeps Tabs On Frankie Muniz

Bryan Cranston is now arguably best known for his beloved role as Walter White as part of the Breaking Bad cast . However, the actor got his real big break by playing the goofy, fun-loving father Hal on Malcolm in the Middle. Even though it's been close to two decades since the sitcom’s series finale aired and the cast has moved onto other projects, it doesn’t mean they've all totally lost touch. In fact, Frankie Muniz recently revealed the sweet way that Cranston still keeps tabs on him after all of these years.

It's fair to say that Frankie Muniz is all grown up , as he's now a husband and father -- who's transitioned to race car driving . Still, it doesn't hurt to have someone older in your corner. On the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum , Muniz was asked who his role model in the entertainment industry is. Though he mentioned his faux father earlier in the interview, Muniz had to name-drop him again:

I hate to say the same answer I just said, but Bryan Cranston. I started working with him when I was 11, 12 years old. He really became like a father figure to me. And then, even still today – he’s essentially like a Hollywood god at this point. You know what I mean? Like he’s done incredible films, incredible shows, won tons of awards. Like he’s literally it. He still reaches out to me every couple of weeks [to] check in on me. He really cares about what I’m doing, comes to the races, if my band was playing, came to shows. I mean, he’s such an inspiration, and like I said, that’s what I strive to be for someone else in the future.

The fact that Bryan Cranston still checks in on his sitcom son all these years later is nothing short of sweet. On Malcolm in the Middle, Hal and Malcom's dynamic was particularly endearing, given the vast differences between the brainy child and goofy patriarch. The characters may have seemed mismatched, but they truly loved each other. With that, I can't help but smile knowing that the actors who portrayed them are still close.

Hal and Malcolm had hilarious moments on one of the all-time best sitcoms , one of which involved Hal inducting Malcolm into “The Brotherhood of the Wheel” via skating lessons. There was also the time when Malcolm helped Hal play chess. Few father/son duos were as quirky this one, and that's why some fans are likely eager to see a revival of the classic Fox show.

Frankie Muniz wants a Malcolm in the Middle sequel , and he reiterated that sentiment during his chat with Michael Rosenbaum. In previous interview, Muniz even stated that the show is taking so long to happen, because he and his collaborators don't want to rush it. Meanwhile, Bryan Cranston shares that same wish, with the Emmy winner even taking steps to make a revival of the comedy series happen . Like Muniz, I'd love to know what Malcolm and his family have been up to over the past 20 years -- including whether the boy genius became President of the United States like his mother wanted.

Bryan Cranston's role as Walter White will remain icon, but the same should also be true of his turn as the comedic Hal. What I'll now remember in addition to Cranston's work, though, is the warm way he keeps in touch with his longtime co-star. Here's hoping the two remain close and are able to reunite for a revival at some point.

