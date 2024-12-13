Malcolm In The Middle Is Being Revived With Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, And More, And I'm Thrilled For One Major Reason

There were whispers earlier this year that a Malcolm in the Middle revival was going to happen, and now it is officially confirmed. One of television's most dysfunctional families is coming back for a limited series, and I'm so excited to see Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and more for one major reason.

I'm considering splitting my time next year between the 2025 TV schedule and watching the classic sitcom, so I can be prepared for this new adventure first revealed by Disney+. The story will revolve primarily around Muniz, Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek's characters and feature other members of the Malcolm in the Middle cast as well. Now, here's what we know about it so far and why I'm so psyched about it.

Malcolm In The Middle Will Return With New Episodes On Disney+

Malcolm in the Middle will return for a four-episode limited series, and if you have a Disney+ subscription, you'll be able to see Malcolm return home for his parent's 40th wedding anniversary celebration.

It's also noted that creator Linwood Boomer will pen all four episodes and that actors Christopher Kennedy Masterson and Justin Berfield will likely be approached to reprise their roles as Francis and Reese. As for Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey, he left acting in 2010 and hasn't looked back. No word on other actors reprising their roles at this point, but I'm excited to hear more.

Another note is that it seems Malcolm will have a daughter and a wife. Assuming that holds true, we'll see new actors in those roles, but there's no word on who they may be. It makes me wonder if we will see Malcolm do his iconic fourth wall breaks or if his kid will take that over. For those thinking Malcolm can't be old enough to have his own daughter, Frankie Muniz just welcomed his own baby a few years ago. So, the family growing in realistic.

However, when it comes to what I'm most excited about, it comes down to the return of the OG parent played by Bryan Cranston.

(Image credit: Fox)

I'm Thrilled To See Bryan Cranston Return To Comedy

While seeing the whole family interact will be fun, it's also going to be such a joy to see Bryan Cranston get back to Malcolm in the Middle as Hal. He played a character so kooky and outlandish that when Breaking Bad first came out, there was genuine confusion from people like me who thought he couldn't pull off such a serious role.

However, in more recent years, I think folks would more strongly associate Cranston with dramatic roles. So, it'll be really cool to see him get back to his comedic roots and a show he clearly still has a soft spot for, thanks to his connection with Frankie Muniz and others. Who would've thought that after years of wanting Heisenberg to return, we'd get Hal and be just as thrilled about it?

Details about the Malcolm in the Middle revival are still rolling in, but I'm sure we'll be hearing more about it in the coming months as we roll into the new year. Get pumped in the meantime by checking out the OG series with a Hulu subscription.