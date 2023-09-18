Suits Creator (And Sarah Michelle Gellar) Share Praise For Actor Billy Miller After His Death At 43

The Hollywood community and the public at large unfortunately suffered a loss this past weekend. Billy Miller – the veteran actor arguably best known for his turn as Billy Abbott on long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless – died at the age of 43. Since the news broke, a number of fans and former collaborators have taken to social media to pay tribute in his memory. One such person to do that was Aaron Korsh, the creator of Suits , on which Miller was a frequent guest star. Sarah Michelle Gellar , a former co-star of Miller’s, also honored him.

On Suits, Billy Miller played Marcus Specter, the brother of Gabriel Macht’s Harvey Specter. Miller appeared in five different episodes across multiple seasons of the USA Network drama, which has been crushing on Netflix’s Top 10 list as of late. Amid that though, Aaron Korsh took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to memorialize his former colleague. The producer shared some kind words as well as a personal memory of Miller:

Very sad news for the entire #Suits family. Billy Miller has passed away. I flew home once with Billy. We had a great time, bonding over the five hour flight, which seemed like it was over in minutes. A funny, smart, kind, gentle man.

That’s a lovely thought and also sweet was the way in which Sarah Michelle Gellar reacted to the unfortunate news. She worked with the veteran actor on her former CW series, Ringer , which ran for one, full season from 2011 to 2012. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer icon expressed her sentiments in a post that was shared to her Instagram stories. Gellar posted a photo of herself alongside her late co-star and included a short, yet sentimental, caption:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Many of us no doubt know what it’s like to lose someone close to us, whether it be a friend, family member or colleague. Of course, what people can do is treasure memories and reflect on the good times they’ve had with those they’ve lost. That seems to be what some of the Ray Donovan alum’s former co-workers are doing in the aftermath of his death. And quite frankly, it’s lovely to see.

Billy Miller passed away this past Friday in Austin, Texas, according to Variety . His exact cause of death has not been revealed, but his manager did tell the trade he was dealing with “manic depression” just before he died. The actor made a name for himself within the TV sphere, guest-starring on various shows like Justified, CSI: NY and Truth Be Told. Miller made a true dent on the world of soap operas, though, as aside from The Young and the Restless, he had starring turns on All My Children and General Hospital. He ultimately won three Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on Y&R.

It’s truly saddening that the star has left us and at such a young age. However, if there’s any comfort to be found, it’s in the fact that he’s receiving his flowers from Sarah Michelle Gellar, Aaron Korsh and more. Netflix subscription holders and Paramount+ subscribers will also be able to check out the great work he did on Suits and The Young and the Restless. He leaves behind a solid body of work featuring credits that will hopefully be enjoyed for years to come.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to the family and loved one of Billy Miller at this time.