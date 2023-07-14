Meghan Markle’s Spotify Deal May Be Over, But Her Partnership With Netflix Is Still Going Strong As Suits Crushes On The Top 10 List

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken some hits over the past few months (or years, really) following their decision to step away from the Royal Family. The public has mocked their supposed request for privacy amidst the release of a Netflix docuseries and Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare. Even a “near catastrophic” car chase became fodder for jokes, as rumors swirled that they’d exaggerated its seriousness . Most recently it’s been the dissolution of their reported $20 million deal with Spotify that’s got people riled up. While that business venture may be over, the same can’t be said for their partnership with Netflix, and in addition to upcoming projects, Suits has been crushing on the Top 10 list.

Meghan Markle starred as the ambitious paralegal Rachel Zane on the first seven seasons of Suits , and the USA Network legal drama seems to have laid down roots in Netflix’s Top 10. The show is sitting as the No. 5 trending series on July 14, after holding an even higher ranking earlier in the week. That’s not bad, given the fact that Suits has been off the air since 2019.

It’s easy to see how Netflix’s viewers could get addicted to the series starring Patrick J. Adams. With so many twists and cliffhangers, it’s basically like watching Grey’s Anatomy in a courtroom — complete with steamy Meghan Markle scenes that were too sexy for the Queen’s eyes and had Prince Harry regretting his Google search of one interaction in particular.

Suits’ apparent burst in popularity isn’t the only indication that all is well with Netflix, however. Following the news that Spotify was severing its deal with the royal couple’s Archewell Productions after only one project together, a Netflix spokesperson reaffirmed the streamer’s commitment to their partnership following the success of the Harry & Meghan docuseries, saying in a statement to People :

We value our partnership with Archewell Productions. Harry & Meghan was Netflix's biggest documentary debut ever, and we'll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus.

Hearts of Invictus will follow athletes preparing for the 2020 Invictus Games (which were held in 2022, due to the pandemic). Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games — which is a multisport event for servicemen and servicewomen who have suffered life-altering illness or injuries — in 2014, as a way to inspire and bring people together in the spirit of friendly competition.

Even with a bright future with Netflix, Meghan Markle is reportedly “distraught” over the fallout from the Spotify deal, especially after executive Bill Simmons called her and Prince Harry “fucking grifters” on his popular podcast.