Supernatural Creator Eric Kripke Shares Sweet Message After Encountering Fans On Writers Strike Picket Line

As the WGA writers strike continues with no end in sight, plenty of people involved in the entertainment industry, from writers to creators to actors, have been joining forces and taking to the picket lines to demand a fair contract. Among those is Supernatural and The Boys creator Eric Kripke, who has a sweet message for fans he met while protesting.

Kripke, who is known for creating The CW’s longest-running series Supernatural and serving as showrunner for the first five seasons, participated in a The Boys-themed picket at Amazon last week. He shared a photo to his Twitter account and mentioned how great it was to hear so many stories from fans and also pleaded with studios to not be like Vought, the very bad company in the raunchy superhero drama.

It wasn’t just about the Prime Video show at The Boys picket, though. Kripke also mentioned on Twitter that he was met by many fans of Supernatural and how much their stories meant to him, as he didn’t realize just how much the series has impacted so many lives:

One thing that struck me yesterday: how many people told me how #Supernatural got them through tough times. It’s my Midwestern default to self-deprecate & deflect, which I probably did, but I want you to know how much that meant to me. Thank you. #SPN #SPNFamily #TheBoys

While Supernatural had some unconventional (to say the very least) storylines such as a murderous unicorn and imaginary friend coming to life over the years, the series ran for 15 seasons, and there’s a reason for that. If not for the fans sticking with it, who knows how long the show would have lasted and whether it would have only gone the five seasons Kripke planned? Even almost three years after the series’ run on The CW came to an end, it seems like its impact is still affecting fans, and remains a comfort show.

Even though Supernatural got a lot of fan support and ran for a decade and a half, prequel series The Winchesters could not get the same traction. The CW cancelled the spinoff after just one season, and even a fan campaign headed by producer and Supernatural star Jensen Ackles wasn’t enough to keep the ride going. The series has since been unable to find a new home, even though the first (and now only) season is available streaming with a Max subscription. So, the Supernatural universe has come to an end, at least for now. However, that doesn’t mean that people love it any less, as clearly proven by Eric Kripke’s experience on the picket lines.

Eric Kripke only served as showrunner for the first five seasons of Supernatural but was attached to the series as an executive producer for the first six and executive consultant for the remaining seasons. It must feel pretty good to hear so many stories of how much the series means to so many fans. More and more fans also gave him their own stories on Twitter, which further proves that no matter how long it’s been, Supernatural can always serve as some sort of comfort in the long run.

All 15 seasons of the series are streaming with a Netflix subscription, so fans can go back and rewatch if they so choose to! With more than 300 episodes over 15 seasons to choose from, there's no shortage of ways to blast back to Sam and Dean Winchester's past.