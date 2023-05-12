Jensen Ackles Helps Launch A 'Save The Winchesters' Campaign After Cancellation And It Already Has A Ton Of Support

Following The CW’s red wedding of cancellations last year, the network is continuing that trend by canceling many of its original shows. One of the shows that has gotten axed is, unfortunately, the Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters after just a single season. However, executive producer Jensen Ackles has already started a campaign to keep the series alive, and fans are supporting it.

Not long after news broke that The Winchesters would not be returning for Season 2, Jensen Ackles took to Instagram to share a video featuring him and the cast -- Meg Donnelly, Drake Rodger, Nida Khurshid, and Jojo Fleites -- pleading to the fans to help save the series and keep this story alive. Ackles also mentioned in the caption that they put together the video “in a matter of hours,” showing just how much The Winchesters means to all of them:

The fate of The Winchesters had been up in the air for a while, and even before Jensen Ackles signed a new deal with Amazon, it seemed like the show could still go on at Warner Bros. Over the year the new CW owners, Nexstar, have been cutting original content and shifting the brand, and seeing some of the shows they've let go of hurts. Luckily, it seems like this campaign to save the Supernatural prequel is already making waves on social media. For example, one fan pointed out that they should help Dean Winchester:

looks like dean winchester needs our help, right #SPNFamily ? so let's fight and #SaveTheWinchesters !! 🤞🏻📣 pic.twitter.com/f2YbjYeKlyMay 12, 2023 See more

Jensen Ackles has kept fans hyped for The Winchesters even after news that the prequel didn’t receive a backorder. Even so, the fandom was still pretty excited about the series. While some Supernatural fans were on the fence about The Winchesters, many of them, it seems, have enjoyed the series, especially following the reveal about Dean in the finale. So the SPN Family is coming out full force to save the series, one meme at a time:

Y’all messed with the WRONG fandom. You cancel OUR show? On a Thursday no less? Nah 👋🏻 #SaveTheWinchesters pic.twitter.com/JjnxVpKGF4May 12, 2023 See more

It’s because of the fans that Supernatural remained on the air for 15 years, and its cult following has remained dedicated since the series ended in 2020. Over two years after the final episode aired, fans are still referencing it in their everyday lives, they will use its many gifs for basically anything, such as trying to save a show:

We've been preparing for this exact situation for years. #SaveTheWinchesters pic.twitter.com/RZWx14aXw8May 11, 2023 See more

These days, anything can happen with TV shows, whether they’re renewed, canceled, or saved. It’s always possible that The Winchesters will find a new home elsewhere, as it’s currently streaming with an HBO Max subscription. One thing that is clear though, is that the fans will not give up so easily because, as Bobby Singer once said, “Family don’t end in blood.”

You will ALWAYS be family, cuz family don't end in blood, and it don't end with a cancellation, either. #SaveTheWinchesters pic.twitter.com/Q3kD4sf0M1May 11, 2023 See more

Deadline reported that The Winchesters will be shopped around, with “aggressive” efforts from Warner Bros. Television. So it’s possible this hunt isn’t over yet. As of now, however, the series will no longer be part of the 2023 TV schedule, but if the #SaveTheWinchesters campaign continues, and fans show an outpouring of support nothing is impossible.