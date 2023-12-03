After Supernatural’s Mark Sheppard Revealed He Was Brought Back To Life 4 Times From 6 Heart Attacks, Former Co-Star Misha Collins And More Reached Out

London native and genre TV veteran Mark Sheppard stole scenes in 2023 thanks to his work on Doom Patrol and as Walker: Independence ’s Hagan , but his shocking health update going into the holiday season makes such scripted performances seem unimportant in comparison. The Supernatural vet revealed he survived a freaky health scare with seemingly supernatural abilities, and garnered a ton of support from former SPN cast members on not only that series, but also Doctor Who, Battlestar Galactica, and Firefly.

Mark Sheppard’s Big Health Scare

Having just days previous shared social media posts sending his followers over to the subscription service Tea Runners, Mark Sheppard’s next Instagram post clued fans in on the series of medical emergencies he suffered ahead of a non-specified appointment. It’s a whirlwind of a story in relatively few words, as seen below:

Sheppard definitely isn’t the only celebrity who has suffered healthwise due to issues stemming from blockage in the left anterior descending (LAD) artery, which the actor acknowledges also shares the name the “widowmaker,” given how fatal it can be without immediate medical care. It’s the same issue that Kevin Smith suffered in 2018 , which led to his self-care reversal, and also what took the life of Meet the Press’ Tim Russert in 2008.

If Sheppard hadn’t been in a spot where others were able to quickly call upon first responders, the actor’s chances of survival would have certainly taken a dip. Thankfully, such hypotheticals don’t matter in this instance, and the actor appears to be feeling worlds better than he did on the day in question.

Supernatural Co-Stars Share Love For Mark Sheppard

To be expected, given his beloved span as Crowley, tons of Supernatural fans flooded the post's comment section with kind wishes, with more than a few of the actor's former co-stars sharing shock and admiration for their esteemed friend during this troublesome experience. Misha Collins shared as mirthy a reaction as could be, which Sheppard responded to in kind, as noted below:

Misha Collins: Mark! You don't need to do the most and biggest every time! 6 heart attacks? 2 or 3 would have been impressive enough. You've impressed us, okay. Now stop with this heal up and get back on the road with us. Love you, pal.

Mark Sheppard [Replying]: don’t let anyone know… love you too.

Collins certainly wasn't the only Supernatural vet to chime in on the post. He also got some love from Felicia Day (Charlie Bradbury), Samantha Smith (Mary Winchester), Sebastian Roche (Balthazar), Osric Chau (Kevin Tran) and Alaina Huffman (Abaddon), to name a few. Check out their reactions below.



Felicia Day: Omg mark I am so glad you’re recovering this is awful! Sending all my love to you and the family ❤️

Samantha Smith: The angels had their eye on you, I can’t believe this happened. You’re one in a million (which we knew but FFS you didn’t have to prove it)🙏🏼 So much love to you & Sarah & your whole family ♥️♥️♥️

Sebastian Roche: Mate!!!! Get well soon, love you my friend❤️❤️❤️❤️

Osric Chau: We are blessed, so happy you’re okay Mark ❤️🙏🥹

Alaina Huffman: Omg Mark! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ my prayers for you and the family. I love you ❤️ thank you for staying with us!

Nope, those weren't even the only Supernatural familiars who responded to the actor's update. We also have Julie McNiven (Anna Milton), Tahmoh Penikett (Gadreel), Kim Rhodes (Jody Mills), Katherine Ramdeen (Alex Jones) and Rachel Miner (Meg Masters/The Shadow).

Julie McNiven: Sending ❤️ so glad you’re ok!

Tahmoh Penikett: Jesus Christ.. oh man Sheppard, that’s way too close man. Praying you get well soon and back on your feet. Take care of yourself, brother.

Kim Rhodes: Mark. Just…. Mark. For you, I would have gone full Orpheus because no. You may NOT, sir. Thank you for staying. 💖

Katherine Ramdeen: you’re still here ❤️ every day we have is precious. Love you Mark ❤️

Rachel Miner: So grateful you stayed here with us! Sending you so much love!! ❤️

"Thank you for staying with us" does sound more like a hotel's farewell message as opposed to a grateful declaration to a dear friend, but it's certainly suitable in this case.

Mark Sheppard Also Got Love From Doctor Who, BSG And Firefly Co-Stars

Not that Supernatural was the only major genre series from Mark Sheppard's filmography whose stars reached out encouragingly after his scary update. Doctor Who alums Michelle Gomez and John Barrowman spoke up, as did Battlestar Galactica's Tricia Helfer and Firefly's Jewel Staite.

Michelle Gomez: Whaaaat?? Oh my love I’m so sorry you had to go through something like this. But u my friend have been saved to do great things. Huge love. Sheesh.

John Barrowman: Mark, WTF…if there is anything you need or I can do just let me know. I am just a small journey away. Please do all they tell you to make yourself heal and get well. You are a lovely soul and a lovely man. I am sending you lots of love…Jb ❤️❤️❤️

Tricia Helfer: Oh my gosh, so glad you got great help. Heal up!!

Jewel Staite: I’m so glad you’re alright. ❤️ love you.

Here's hoping Mark Sheppard's next update is dedicated to just how amazing he's still feeling, without any further frights or need for multiple resuscitations. To many more years!

Those wanting to relive Crowley's best moments can stream all 15 seasons of Supernatural with a Netflix subscription.