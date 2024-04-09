A Survivor 46 Castaway Was Voted Out After Sharing Her Favorite Player, And Both She And Former Players Have Thoughts

CBS' long running series Survivor is widely considered one of the best reality shows of all time, responsible for changing the TV world forever. While some fans are still figuring out how to watch Survivor 46, the season is beginning to heat up thanks to the merge. And after the most recent boot was voted off seemingly thanks to her favorite Survivor player, she and former castaways are sharing their thoughts online. Let's break it all down.

The hardcore Survivor fandom tunes in every Wednesday (or Thursday when streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). It was fun seeing the three tribes finally unite in the last episode, although poor Moriah got voted off after name-dropping finalist Aubry Bracco as her favorite player. That turn of events has started a debate on Survivor Twitter. Mo tweeted out her response, which reads:

Moral of the story - if you’re on Survivor & someone asks who your favorite player is, don’t say a deep cut like 3-time player Aubry Bracco #SurvivorApril 4, 2024 See more

Looks like Mo learned her lesson, and seemingly would have named a less threatening Survivor player if she got asked that question again. Although as a fan, I think that was a truly wild reason for people voting her off. And other alums from the show seemingly share my opinion.

The popularity of the reality series isn't slowing down anytime soon, with Survivor even earning an Emmy nomination recently. Plenty of contestants got on Twitter regarding the Mo vote out, with Survivor 45's Austin opening up the dialogue, and getting responses from fellow alums.

When people asked me I always said Coach, btwApril 4, 2024 See more

Coach is a threee-time Survivor player who might actually be a safe choice for Austin to name drop. Mostly because he's a big character who made for fun TV, rather than being known as cutthroat like Boston Rob or Parvati Shallow. But Austin isn't the only one to weigh in on the Moriah debate. His fellow Survivor 45 castaway Jake joke d with a suggestion, naming someone who quit before the marooning even happened. His tweet reads:

Melissa McNulty

Melissa quit before the game event started in Survivor Fiji. Unfortunately, Survivor quitters have become more and more common. And naming one might have spared Mo her fate being voted off.

Aside from previous Survivor players who weighed in on this debate, the fans also got in on the fun after Moriah was targeted for such a seemingly innocent remark. One fan joked about how any choice for favorite Survivor contestants could make you a target. As that fan posted:

Who’s your favorite character”

Idk Carolyn was pretty funny”

Oh so you’re gonna be an underestimated threat just like Carolyn, yeah you gotta go

Given the pressure of the pre-jury merge, it only takes one small incident to be targeted by the rest of Survivor's castaways, who are hoping to get their buff and go deeper into the game. This is is especially true since only half of them were up for elimination in the recent episode. We'll just have to see how Mo's elimination affects the rest of the game.

Survivor airs new episodes Wednesday on CBS. Be sure to check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.