Survivor’s Brady Quoted Michael Jordan In No Apologies Explanation Of Why He Played So Hard
He's not going to apologize for what he said or did.
Those looking for an apology from Survivor's Brady Booker for how he played in Season 51 should look elsewhere. After Jelly Loblack spoke about the toxicity he brought to the tribes with his attitude, he's channeling Michael Jordan in his response.
As the CBS reality series continues on the 2026 TV schedule, Brady spoke to Parade about how his gameplay isn't that different than how he acted on the football field or with his fellow pro wrestlers. He's fine with that not being everyone's style, but he's not going to change his gameplay for others. He then channeled the NBA great:
Brady doesn't feel the need to recant or apologize for his actions on Survivor, including screaming at teammates when they lost challenges. Of course, Michael Jordan is widely considered one of the greatest to ever play professional basketball. His quote holds a little more weight than a Survivor player who was sent home before jury.
Looking back at past episodes with my Paramount+ subscription, I do think Brady would've gotten further with a softer touch. There was a definite sense that he felt like he was in charge of the tribe, which sank him in the end when he had no idea he was on his way to the jury.
Ultimately, Jelly and others didn't want to play with him, and I can understand taking the early shot against an early competitive threat who's causing waves. It feels like the "Toka cool kids" are cursed at this point, as those outside that alliance are banding together and systematically picking them off. If I were Carter, I'd be sweating!
Brady was entertaining, and I think one upside is that if he's ever welcomed back on Survivor, it doesn't seem like he'd do anything differently. That's pretty wild for a guy who chopped off part of his thumb and was caught peeing at the camp when there's a designated bathroom site, but I kind of respect it!
I do wonder how the rest of this season plays out without Brady in the mix. Will there be a power vacuum in which someone else steps in as the "alpha" player amongst the tribes? Weirdly enough, I could see Kristin ending up in the role, despite not having the "Brody" attitude or physique. She has a natural leader personality, which could spell danger for her game given how eliminations are going.
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Survivor continues on CBS on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. With Brady gone, I do wonder how his other allies will move, and what alliances we'll see form ahead of the next Tribal Council.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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