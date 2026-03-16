I Love Michael Jordan’s Take On Fans Constantly Debating The Basketball GOAT
This is a great way to look at it.
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GOAT – or Greatest of All Time – conversations are commonplace within sports, and that’s certainly true when it comes to basketball. I’ve personally been in a room or two while such a debate was going on. While fans are cognizant of those discussions, current and former players are as well, and that includes Michael Jordan. Long considered to be the best to ever lace up a pair of basketball sneakers, Jordan has his own specific take on the discussions – and I really like the way he views the discourse.
His Airness broached the topic of the GOAT during a recent installment of his (somewhat criticized) MJ: Insights to Excellence series for NBC. Mike Tirico asked for Jordan’s take on the discussion after they discussed his past experiences with the Olympics. While fans may have their takes on which player (or players) trump the rest, Jordan doesn’t seem to be buying into the discussions himself. As for why he’s choosing not to categorize players in such a way, the six-time NBA Finals winner dropped these thoughts:
What Jordan is saying is that he appreciates the fact that as the years go on, players can put their specific stamps on the game, pushing the sport further while also building on what’s come before. That’s a great perspective to have, and it really speaks volumes coming from the man at the center of so many of these GOAT conversations. In addition to all of that, I can also understand some other comments MJ made during the segment (which is on YouTube). Those sentiments deal with an aspect of debate:Article continues below
With that viewpoint in mind, Michael Jordan, of course, seemingly has no reason to have contempt for any current players, especially since he constantly receives his flowers. Many of his contemporaries also speak highly of him. Jordan’s former Bulls teammate, Dennis Rodman, has talked him up, and Magic Johnson has even lauded Jordan as the “strongest” player he’s seen. Nevertheless, Jordan is holding on to his opinion about the conversation:
This actually isn’t the first time Air Jordan has spoken about being called the GOAT as, during his playing days, he fielded the question. At the time, he put comparisons to Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and co. to rest by saying that he’s simply parallel to those legends, given he didn’t play against them in their primes and vice versa. Quite frankly, it’s great to see Jordan sticking to his principles decades later.
Check out Michael Jordan’s theatrics on the basketball court by checking out the docuseries The Last Dance. The ten-part series is available to stream with a Netflix subscription.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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