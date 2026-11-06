I’m Intrigued By Carson Daly’s Today News (But It Has Me Worried About Those The Voice Rumors Again)

You can’t deny it, Carson Daly is a very busy person who is prominently featured on the 2026 TV schedule . Between his work on Today and The Voice, he’s a constant on NBC. However, following his big update about his job on the news program, it’s got me all worried about those rumors regarding his work on the singing competition again.

Carson Daly Is Now A Co-Anchor Of Saturday Today

On November 7, we’ll go from seeing Carson Daly five days a week on Today to six. While he's been working on Saturdays since September, he’ll officially be joining the Saturday Today team as the co-anchor alongside Laura Jarrett this weekend. He’s been working with the Today show for the last 13 years, and Libby Leist, the Executive Vice President of Today and Lifestyle, told NBC they’re “thrilled” viewers will “get to spend one more day of the week” with Daly. The co-anchor also shared his thoughts on the news, explaining:

I’m thrilled to add Saturday TODAY to my weekday morning schedule. My kids asked if I’ll still make pancakes. I told them yes, but I’ll be making them for Laura, Joe and Angie instead. I’m equal parts grateful and excited for this opportunity.

The announcement also clarified that along with this new role (which fans really wanted Daly to be in ), the co-anchor will continue to host The Voice, which he’s an executive producer on as well. He’s also an EP on The Voice: Celebrity (but he is not the host) . So, clearly, he’s going to make all this work, well, work. However, this new update that will take him up to working six days on the New York-based morning news show does have me thinking about all those The Voice rumors again.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Now, I’m Worried About Those The Voice Rumors

There have been rumors about Daly potentially leaving The Voice for a while now. The host and his family live in New York, which is also where Today is filmed, while the singing competition is based in LA. That’s a lot, no matter how you look at it, and it’s not lost on me that two years ago, the co-anchor did say he couldn’t wait to “get off television” while also noting that his “time with [his] kids is the most precious.”

How To Watch Carson Daly (Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC) Today airs every single morning starting on NBC, with Daly appearing on weekdays and Saturdays, both of which begin their broadcasts at 7 a.m. ET.

The Voice airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET, and you can stream it the next day with a Peacock subscription.

So, with this workload at Today officially going from five to six days a week, it would make sense if he were looking for a way to cut back in other avenues of his career. Plus, rumors about Daly wanting to do that have been circulating for quite some time.

Again, absolutely nothing is confirmed when it comes to the rumors about him potentially leaving The Voice. And the announcement about his gig on Saturday Today even clarified that he will keep working on the competition show.

Therefore, Carson Daly will still be on our screens a whole lot as he takes on this new gig at Today and keeps hosting The Voice. However, as he starts working Saturdays permanently, I’ll be curious to see if there ever was any merit to those rumors regarding his tenure on the singing competition.