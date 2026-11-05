Godzilla Minus Zero Reviews Have Me Rethinking My Weekend Plans
I might have to see the destruction for myself.
Godzilla movies are a tried and true part of the entertainment world, one that's been entertaining audiences for decades. Back in 2023 we were treated to Godzilla Minus One, which was praised as one of the best movies of the long-running franchise. Luckily for fans we're getting a sequel with Godzilla Minus Zero, once again written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki. The reviews for that movie are here, and they're making me rethink my plans for the weekend.
Godzilla Minus One (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) got impeccable reviews upon its release, and the pressure was one for the filmmakers to be similarly successful. So did it manage to live up to those expectations?
Reviews have started rolling in for Godzilla Minus Zero, and they're once again praising the movie's scale and action. THR's David Rooney praised the movie's visuals and VFX used to bring the various kaiju to life on the big screen. His review reads:
Godzilla Minus One ended up winning the Oscar for visual effects, so the fact that its sequel is even bigger and more impressive is saying a lot. But it's not just Minus Zero's epic action and destruction that are impressing critics out there. Deadline's Pete Hammond praised the human story of the blockbuster. One excerpt reads:
Minus Zero picks up years after its predecessor, showing how Godzilla's first rampage affected postwar Japan. While some of the MonsterVerse movies have been criticized for the humans in the story, it sounds like this new movie balances destruction with a moving story.
Gizmodo's German Lussier goes so far as to call Godzilla Minus Zero a "perfect sequel" which is high praise that might inspire others to buy a ticket. He praised how immersive the action beats of the film are, writing:
That's certainly a glowing review, and makes it sound like the blockbuster should be seen on the biggest screen possible. MovieFone's Don Kaye also praised the movie, and even compared it to Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy. The review claims:
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Of course, not everyone is giving this much praise to Godzilla Minus Zero. AV Club's Matt Schimkowitz rated the sequel a B-, claiming that the blockbuster was repetitive when compared to its predecessor. He also criticized the movie's pacing, with one part of his review reading:
At the time of writing this story, Godzilla Minus Zero is sitting at an impressive 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. It's certified fresh, although not as high ranked at its predecessor, which is at a near-perfect 99% (with a 98% audience score). Only time will tell how audiences respond to the new sequel, but reading these reviews has me invested.
Godzilla Minus Zero will get its wide theatrical release on November 6th as part of the 2026 movie release list. I know I'll be getting my ticket and watching all the destruction while stress eating my popcorn.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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