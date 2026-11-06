Yellowstone And The Voice Fans Are All Over Riley Green, But Is This Megastar Looking To Date?

Riley Green is at the top of his game, with seven number one country songs, a spot as a coach on the long-running singing competition The Voice, currently in Season 30 on the 2026 TV schedule, and a well-received guest run on the Yellowstone spin-off Marshals. And while he might have recently made People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issue, understandably so with his down-home appeal, he’s not looking to use that title to get himself out of bachelorhood anytime soon.

Whether he’s on tour as he takes his country crooning around the world or he’s in Los Angeles coaching a team of singers hoping to someday achieve the status of The Voice’s superstar coaches, Riley Green is booked and busy, and more concerned about finding time to spend with family than a girlfriend. While chatting with People about being selected for the sexiest list, he said he’s open to love but admitted to not even seeing his own dog in a month, so now is just probably not the best time. He explained:

I haven’t seen Carl, my dog, in a month. I struggle to think there’s a girl that, you know… I can barely make this lifestyle work. There’s so much growth in my career the last few years that that’s eventually going to stop. I mean, there is a level that I’ll get to and I’ll be completely content with it because I’ve already accomplished more than I ever thought I would... But I think it’s got to get to that place before I can really focus on me and what I want to do in my life.

It seems like the 38 year-old who likes to smack talk his fellow coaches on The Voice (especially O.G. American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson), has given the idea of love some definite thought. He’s very clear about the demands of his career and is riding that wave because he knows that his schedule likely won’t always be this hectic and the current high might not always be at the same level it is now.

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For now, the “Worst Way” singer who even has his own customized Big Red Chair on The Voice is focusing on family. When you’re on the road 200-plus days a year, and also spending time in Los Angeles with coaching duties, hoping a member from Team Riley will take it all in Season 30, working in a FaceTime with your adorable nephew is about all the time you can spare. Green explained:

My lifestyle has just got to change a little bit. And I think that what gets me by now, without having those things that I’m kind of hoping for is, I get to FaceTime my nephew Joe, you know, and see what he’s doing and watch him play sports and catching up with my family. We’re all still really close, so they make it bearable in a pretty hectic lifestyle right now.

Constantly being on the road while touring can make any singer feel adrift, no matter how successful they are, so it’s great that Riley Green has close family that he can feel anchored by. Sure, the multi-talented performer who has added acting to his list of skills steals hearts and wins over the love of his growing fan base. But it’s probably a good thing that he wants to wait until he has the time to devote to focusing on just one woman before jumping into a relationship that he can’t fully be a part of. Check out the full clip of his thoughts on the subject:

While waiting to see how things turn out in the love life of The Voice newbie Riley Green, you can keep watching him as the Top 13 moves into the Live Shows. We won’t learn who the next winner will be until December but keeping tuning in to NBC on Mondays until then.