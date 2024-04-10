The 10 Best Survivor Seasons

Survivor is considered one of the best reality shows of all time, and for good reason. The series changed the TV landscape forever when it premiered back in 2000. The show still airs two new season on CBS ever year, which can also be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription. As a superfan, I'll continue watching each new installment of the show, but there are 10 seasons of Survivor which I think stand out as the best.

Obviously this is a subjective discussion, as most Survivor fans have their own opinions about which batch of episodes is the best. While some of the seasons listed have fantastic gameplay, others are just downright entertaining thanks to the interpersonal dynamics at play. So without further ado, and without ranking them in order, here are the ten seasons of Survivor I think that are the best. Beware: there are spoilers involved!.

Survivor Heroes vs Villains

This one was an obvious choice, as most Survivor fans agree that Season 20 aka Heroes vs. Villains was definitely a high point for the franchise. We watched some of the most iconic players of all time duke it out in this season, in the ultimate battle of good vs evil. But in a game built on deception and greed, it was clear that the Villains had a leg up on the rest of the competition.

The cast of Heroes vs. Villains was outstanding, and included two previous winners with Parvati Shallow and Sandra-Diaz Twine. They both miraculously made it deep into the game, and Parvati's double idol play is still one of the most thrilling Tribal Council moments of all time. And who can forget JT giving Russell Hantz his idol, complete with a love letter? It's hard to imagine a better cast of characters, all of whom provide hilarious soundbites. Frankly, there was Survivor before Season 20 and then there was the game afterward. And yes, the queen stays queen.

Survivor All-Stars

Survivor All-Stars was another game changer for the beloved CBS series, as it was the first time that the show brought back previous contestants. It was only Season 8 of the show's insanely long run on the air, and influenced countless shows after that also made All-Stars seasons.

Season 8 is a total blast because the cast knows the game already, and are out for blood. Their decisions are also influenced by how the public received them, especially since it was at the height of Survivor's popularity. Seeing everyone's egos clash was delightful, like when Rupert Decided to dig into the sand to make a shelter, against Jerry's wishes. All-Stars also resulted in a love story, with Survivor royalty Boston Rob Mariana and Amber Brkich falling for each other, while also making it all the way to Final Tribal. She would end up winning the title of Sole Survivor, but their on-screen engagement made it clear they were both taking home the prize.

Survivor Gabon

Survivor Gabon is the 17th installment of the show, which is still early considering that we're in the forties now. While this season might not have changed the game in regards to gameplay, it was a fascinating and often hilarious social experiment. And while most recent casts are lovey dovey, the drama on the Gabon cast runs deep to this day.

The location of Gabon is landlocked, making it an especially physically grueling location. But the cast also witnesses amazing wildlife. Although it's the tribe drama that really makes Gabon stand out among other Survivor fans, particularly the rivalry between Sugar Kiper and Corinne Kaplan and Randy Bailey. It makes for thrilling TV, particularly with Corinne's brutal Final Tribal speech. And it should be no surprise that this trio of castaways all returned to play again.

Survivor Micronesia

Micronesia is another wildly popular season of Survivor that probably doesn't surprise fans to see on this list. The season pits Fans vs. Favorite players, and the drama is pretty explosive. But perhaps the most thrilling aspect of it is watching how Parvati ascended to win the season.

Rather than sticking with the Favorites, Parvati forms a new alliance with the newcomer women (as well Amanda Kimmel and the legendary Cirie Fields) and forms the Black Widow Brigade. This is the most legendary all-female alliance in the game, and they pull off a number of truly iconic moves, including convincing Erik to give up his Immunity Necklace. And who can forget Amanda secretly finding her Idol, and it only being revealed during Tribal? Honestly, this is some A+ Survivor.

Survivor 44

Now for the most recent entry on this list. Survivor 44 aired in 2023, and is perhaps the most thrilling entry in the "new school" version of the game we're currently in. The main reason why it's such a great ride: the personalities of the cast. And yes, I'm obviously talking about one Carolyn Wiger and the reaction she got from fans.

Carolyn was a truly unique character, and brought an unfiltered sense of honesty that was a breath of fresh air. Whether she was screaming in the background of Challenges or making big facial expressions when reacting to her fellow castaways, it was a delightful ride. Special points also go to the delightful Yam Yam, who is one of the most iconic queer Survivor players we've ever had. And Survivor 44 was so good it got an Emmy nomination, which hadn't happened for years.

Survivor Blood vs Water

The 27th Season of Survivor introduced a fascinating new fold to the game: having players compete with their loved ones. Blood Vs. Water was born, and was a wildly entertaining season of the long-running reality competition series. And for some reason, the network was only thought to use this outstanding concept once afterward.

The stakes and emotions on Blood vs. Water are high sky immediately. Splitting up the couples into two separate tribes means that every win is also a loss for your loved one. Add in the Redemption Island challenges, and there were tears basically every episode. There were a number of moments for the history books, especially Ciera Eastin voting out her own mother. And I'm really surprised they only did one other loved ones season afterward.

Survivor One World

For years Survivor came up with themes for its seasons, with the producers trying out a number of major twists. One of these big swings came in Season 24 with One World. The main concept was a battle of the sexes, with the tribes split between men and women. But there was another wrinkle: they were all going to share one beach and live amongst each other.

As you might have guessed, there was plenty of wild drama throughout the season's run. The cast also includes a number of wild personalities, some of which returned for future seasons such as Colton, Troyzan, Kat, and the great Kim Spradlin. Between the gameplay and the interpersonal drama, One World is one for the record books.

Survivor Brawn vs Brains vs. Beauty

The 28th Season of Survivor is officially titled Cagayan, but it's known among fans as Brawn vs Brains vs. Beauty. The cast was split into three groups based on which of the three categories they seemingly use to navigate the world. And for some reason that formula resulted in an explosive season.

Perhaps credit should go to the cast, a number of whom were asked to come back for future seasons. Tony Vlachos is consistently wild throughout the season, miraculously pulling out a win despite his aggression. Other standouts include Chaos Kass, Sarah, Spencer, and Tasha. The fact that so many of them returned proves just how elevated their gameplay was throughout this season.

Survivor Pearl Islands

Pearl Islands is the seventh season of Survivor, and aired during the height of the show's popularity. And it featured some of the most iconic players and moments from the show's decades-long run on the air. And quite frankly, they just don't make them like this anymore.

Pearl Islands introduced us to fan favorite characters like Sandra Diaz-Twine and Rupert Boneham, both of whom would play a number of times over the years. The season also featured Jonny Fairplay, who famously pretended that his grandmother died to win a Reward Challenge. It's a chaotic one, full of wild arguments that we rarely see nowadays.

Survivor China

Survivor China was the 15th season, and was smack dab in the glory days of the long-running reality show. The elements were brutal this season, but there were some killer strategic plays, as well as personal drama from the cast. The results are explosive, especially because the game was changing formats so frequently. And it would influence future seasons, specifically with Immunity Idols being hidden within the camp.

The season also featured one of my favorite Survivor winners: Todd Herzog, who offered perhaps the best Final Tribal Council performance of all time. He's also one of just a handful of LGBTQ+ winners, offering a performance that should be studied by potential new players. The season also included other truly iconic castaways like Amanda Kimmel, Courtney Yates, James Clement, and Peih-Gee Law.

Of course, this list could change at any point if we're given a truly outstanding future season of Survivor. In the meantime, check out the 2024 TV premiere list to see what's airing soon and in the near future.