Kylie Jenner Had A Flirty, One-Word Comment For Timothée Chalamet's Knicks Playoff Look

Fans went wild back in January when Timothée Chalamet finally acknowledged girlfriend Kylie Jenner on social media, showing his approval of the gorgeous orange dress she wore, and now the Kardashians’ little sister has returned the favor. The makeup mogul left a flirty, one-word comment on a video that showed the Marty Supreme star arriving at the New York Knicks’ playoff game Tuesday, and people are losing their minds.

Timothée Chalamet’s presence at the Knicks’ Eastern Conference Finals games against the Cleveland Cavaliers was a given — he even skipped the Met Gala this year to watch his team, even as Kylie Jenner enjoyed a free-the-nipple moment with her sister Kendall. Sure enough, ahead of tipoff for Game 1, Page Six caught the actor beaming as he made his way courtside on May 19:

@pagesix Timothée Chalamet has arrived to MSG for Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 1 of the ECF 🏀😮‍💨 ♬ No Flockin' - Kodak Black

More exciting than that overtime victory, however — at least for some — was the fact that Kylie Jenner appeared in the comment section of the above TikTok video. That big smile and gameday drip were enough to inspire her to get a little flirty, as she wrote:

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It may have just been one tiny, five-letter word, but fans of the celebrity couple went wild scrolling through the comments, dozens of them adding to the chaos by writing that they couldn’t find Kylie Jenner’s comment amidst all of the other TikTokers who couldn’t find Kylie Jenner’s comment. OK, deep breaths, everyone. Here it is:

(Image credit: Page Six's TikTok)

As of this writing, the suggestive nickname drop had accumulated a whopping 89,000 likes from those who were able to locate it amongst the thousands of responses.

This seems to prove that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship is still going strong, despite the latest rumors about how the actor’s family feels about him dating a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The couple has maintained privacy surrounding their romance for the past three years, only slightly opening up this year with gestures like Chalamet’s aforementioned comment on Jenner’s Instagram post. Like in past years, Kylie Jenner continued to accompany him to awards shows, but this year, Timothée Chalamet included her in his acceptance speeches.

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All of this has led to questions of when they will get engaged, what Timothée Chalamet’s role is with the two children Kylie Jenner shares with Travis Scott, and whether the actor wants kids of his own.

Apparently, it all could circle back to basketball, with one source saying if the Knicks bring home NBA Championship rings for the first time in Timothée Chalamet’s lifetime, the Dune star might just be inspired to give Kylie Jenner a ring of her own. That’s assuming, of course, that he hasn’t already done so. One of the many rumors circulating around the couple is that they are already betrothed, and the diamond Jenner wears on her pinky is actually an engagement ring.

Suffice it to say, fans will definitely have their eyes on the Knicks’ playoff run, as well as Timothée Chalamet’s outfit for Thursday’s Game 2. Will Kylie Jenner be making an appearance, either at Madison Square Garden alongside her partner or in the comments of videos featuring him? Only time will tell.