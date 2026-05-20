American Horror Story Season 13 Continues Adding To Its Best Cast Yet, And I Can't Wait To See Twisty The Clown Again

With every season that comes out, American Horror Story's casting team proves itself to be among the best in the biz, and I think Season 13 is shaping up to be the most impressive one yet. (Not just because John Waters is in it, but that's a prominent pie piece.) The production kicked off in April, and it sounds like all the awesome casting news has yet to subside. Get your bowling pin-juggling skills polished, because Twisty's ba-a-ack!

I tried lugging a calliope into this story, but I guess we'll have to make do with just imagining the sounds and smells of AHS' fourth season, Freak Show. Because guess what? Esteemed actor and Ryan Murphy regular John Carroll Lynch isn't the only veteran of Fräulein Elsa's Cabinet of Curiosities who will make a grand return for the Coven-fueled season. As Deadline reports, we'll also get to reconnect with Mat Fraser's Paul the Illustrated Seal, as well as Mena Suvari.

(Image credit: FX)

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When American Horror Story hits the 2026 TV schedule, it'll feel like 2013-2015 all over again. Although it's hard to know exactly what to expect from either Twisty or Paul when they return, nor whether the events of AHS: Apocalypse's finale (i.e. Michael Langdon's death) affected their current situations. I mean, both of the characters would have been around 50 in the season's 1952 setting, so we'll definitely be dealing with a flashback situation.

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Not that this is the first time we'll be reconnecting with Twisty or John Carroll Lynch. Though this will be Mat Fraser's first time back in this world since Freak Show, Lynch appeared in Hotel's hellish Halloween episode as John Wayne Gacy, and later reprised Twisty for Season 7's Cult storyline. He landed his biggest role yet for 1984 as the disturbed groundskeeper Mr. Richter. I cannot wait to see him back in Twisty mode, though.

Beyond those two AHS character returns, as well as Suvari's casting, we can also look forward to seeing actor Berto Colón making his debut in this sordid world.

(Image credit: Netflix, Strand Releasing)

Unfortunately, no details were offered up for Suvari's role. Fans might recall she previously portrayed Elizabeth Short, the Black Dahlia, back in Season 1, and then again in Apocalypse's episode "Return to Murder House." It doesn't seem like there's much of a need to bring the Dahlia back for any Coven-related duties, so perhaps she'll portray another historically tragic character.

Perhaps best known for his work on Orange Is the New Black and The Night Agent, Colón is reportedly set to take on the role of Joe the Doorman, who is said to be under the employ of Jessica Lange's character. Interesting that we still don't quite know who Lange will be playing just yet, although I fully thought Ryan Murphy's initial reveal was about her playing Constance Langdon again. It's clear she'll have a doorman, whoever she is.

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This quartet of actors is joining what is already a shockingly great cast of award winners and fan favorites. Check out a full list of cast members below!

Swipe to scroll horizontally American Horror Story Season 13 Cast Actor Character Previous AHS Seasons Jessica Lange Unconfirmed 5 Sarah Paulson Cordelia Goode 9 Evan Peters Unconfirmed 9 Emma Roberts Madison Montgomery 6 Billie Lourd Mallory 6 Leslie Grossman Unconfirmed 6 Kathy Bates Unconfirmed 5 Angela Bassett Marie Laveau 5 Gabourey Sidibe Queenie 4 John Carroll Lynch Twisty The Clown 4 Mena Suvari Unconfirmed 2 Mat Fraser Paul the Illustrated Seal 1 Ariana Grande Unconfirmed 0 John Waters Unconfirmed 0 Paul Anthony Kelly Unconfirmed 0 Berto Colón Joe The Doorman 0 Madelaine Petsch Unconfirmed 0 Alex Consani Unconfirmed 0 Joey Pollari Unconfirmed 0

How many more cast members can this show factor into the new season? Technically, there are still dozens and dozens of stars from past seasons who have yet to be invited back, at least as far as we know. I'd love to see Connie Britton back as a Coven member and not just as Vivien again, and James Cromwell would be another huge one, given his one-and-done role in Asylum. And I mean, we all want Lily Rabe back as Misty Day, so that HAS to happen.

While waiting to see Twisty back in very non-hilarious action, all twelve seasons of American Horror Story can be streamed via Hulu subscription or Disney+ subscription.