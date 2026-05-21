How One Second Of Footage From Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Convinced Me The Saddest Thing Ever Might Just Happen

I’ve rewatched the animated Avatar: The Last Airbender series countless times. However, there’s almost always one episode I skip. It’s not because it’s bad; in fact, it’s a masterpiece. I skip it because, in my opinion, it’s the saddest episode of the show. Now, as Season 2 of the live-action series prepares to make its debut on the 2026 TV schedule , I’ve been convinced it could recreate this tragic installment after seeing one second of footage.

We are swiftly approaching the day we’ll be able to stream Season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender with a Netflix subscription , so, to get fans hyped, the streamer released a full trailer (which you can watch above). While there is lots of noteworthy action and moments in it, there’s one second I can’t top thinking about. It features Momo lying in what appears to be a sky bison footprint right after Azula asks Aang, “How much are you willing to lose?” Take a look:

(Image credit: Netflix)

To me, this image implies that Aang's sky bison Appa will indeed go through his "Lost Days" in Season 2.

There are tons of moments from the OG series that I’m excited to see in Season 2 of Avatar . However, the storyline involving Appa getting lost is something I’ve been dreading, because it’s so incredibly tragic.

In Season 2, Episode 15 of the animated Avatar: The Last Airbender, which you can stream on Netflix or with a Paramount+ subscription , we get to see “Appa’s Lost Days.” After he goes missing in the desert after Episode 10, this bottle episode follows what happened to him before Aang and the gang found him.

And let me tell you, the poor sky bison goes through it! While there are plenty of intense and tragic moments in this show, to me, nothing was sadder than seeing Appa battered and bruised as he tried to find his way back to Aang. That, mixed with seeing how tormented Aang was over this loss, packed one of the hardest punches in the series.

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It’s important to remember that Appa is quite literally the only other living being left from Aang’s home. They are the only survivors from their air temple. So, to fathom the avatar losing his companion and fellow survivor is really, really hard.

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I knew they’d likely adapt this storyline for live-action, seeing as it is quite imperative to Season 2. However, part of me hoped maybe they wouldn’t, to save me the emotional trauma. Although I do think it’s important to include it, as it serves as a major point of emotional turmoil and growth for Aang and co.

Now, looking at other parts of the trailer, we got a really good look at Miya Cech as Toph . It also became clear that Season 2 will focus primarily on the team’s trip to Ba Sing Se, and it’s obvious that Zuko’s sister, Azula, will play a much larger role this time around.