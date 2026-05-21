‘With Great Remorse,’ John Krasinski Explains Why (Spoiler) Had To Die In Tom Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Major spoilers for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War lie ahead, so read on at your own risk!

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War sees John Krasinski return as the titular protagonist, who must face his most dangerous mission yet. Jack – with help from his allies – faces off with a rogue former black ops agent out for revenge against Jim Greer (Wendell Pierce). What plays out is a dangerous game that ultimately leads to the death of one of Ryan’s key allies. CinemaBlend recently spoke to Krasinski – who also co-wrote the film – and he shed light on why that character had to die.

During the film, Jack and co. pursue Liam Crown (Max Beesly), an ex-member of the since-dissolved Starling team, and he seeks to convince Greer (a co-founder of that team) to reform the brutal group. The mission to stop Crown eventually takes Jack, Greer and CIA director Elizabth Wright (Betty Gabriel) to London, where Crown is apparently planning to bomb Tower Bridge. However, in a tragic turn of events, the supposed bridge bombing proves to be a diversion, and Crowne actually detonates a car bomb that kills Wright.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Krasinski penned the script for his 2026 movie schedule entry alongside Aaron Rabin, who also wrote episodes of the Jack Ryan TV series. When I asked Krasinski about the decision to kill Wright, he had quite a few thoughts to share. All in all, he mentioned a few key reasons when explaining the importance of Elizabeth’s death:

I mean, Betty was so good and is so good in the movie. She's such a huge character. But I think that what I loved most was the stakes that always came in the movies that I grew up on, you know what I mean? There's always super high stakes in Hunt for Red October, Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger. And I think that, at some point, that the feeling of how to progress this further is not only lose someone that we all care about but to lose someone that is a massive chess piece on the geopolitical board. And so, once you threaten — or more than threaten — the director of the CIA, all of a sudden, the entire world dynamic shifts.

Based on his comments the A Quiet Place helmer really wanted high stakes to be present within the story. Killing off the director of the CIA is definitely a way for Krasinski and Rabin to say, “We mean business.” Plus, Krasinski makes a good point in that some of the greatest political thrillers to ever grace the silver screen feature tragic deaths. I’d be lying if I said Wright’s death didn’t sting, considering her character’s key roles in the third and fourth seasons of the show. Even Krasinski admitted to the creative decision being tough:

That's what we needed from the movie. And so that's why we made the decision to do that. But, honestly, it was with great remorse, because I would have loved to work with Betty for years to come. So we'll just have to find something else to do.

More on Jack Ryan: Ghost War (Image credit: Prime Video) Jack Ryan: Ghost War Reviews Are Here. What Are Critics Saying About John Krasinski’s Return?

As far as the future of the Jack Ryan franchise goes, it seems this explosive new movie won’t mark the end of the road for Ryan. The film ends with Ryan being named deputy director of the CIA alongside the newly promoted Greer. Specific plans haven’t been announced at this point though, at the very least, Krasinski also told me about his desire for a Tom Clancy crossover that would see Jack Ryan crossing paths with Michael B. Jordan’s John Kelly from Without Remorse. (So Krasinski may need to stick to that pilates-infused workout routine.)

Of course, watching Ryan’s further adventures will be somewhat bittersweet due to Wright’s absence. The main source of comfort I can find narrative-wise is that in whatever threats they face moving forward, Ryan and Greer may indeed look to Elizabeth’s example now that they’re running the CIA. Apart from that, I’ll also hold out hope that Betty Gabriel and John Krasinski do indeed work together in some way at some point down the road.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

An Amazon Prime membership will give Tom Clancy fans access to some excellent films and TV shows, including Jack Ryan: Ghost War. Grab a free, 30-day trial, after which you'll pay $14.99 a month. Customers can also save 22% by paying $139 upfront for an entire year.

For now, though, see them share the screen in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War by streaming it with a Prime Video subscription. That streaming service membership also grants episodes to all four seasons of the show on which this film is based.