Survivor Legend ‘Chaos’ Kass McQuillen Is In The Middle Of A Bitter Medical Lawsuit, And She Wants Netflix And Court TV To Get Involved

There are long-running reality competition shows, and then there’s Survivor. The Emmy-winning series is currently in the midst of its whopping 44th season on CBS . The show has made public figures out of countless castaways ( looking at you, Carolyn ), especially those who have played multiple times . Survivor legend “Chaos” Kass McQuillen is one of the more iconic characters from the years, and she’s in the middle of a bitter medical lawsuit. What's more, she wants Netflix and Court TV to get involved in the legal proceedings.

Chaos Kass first appeared on the 28th season of Survivor, called Cagayan. She’d go on to return to the game for Survivor: Cambodia, aka Second Chances. She was a polarizing character during both runs, and often goes viral among the fans for her commentary on newer seasons of the series. But McQuillen is using her platform for a far more serious issue: a medical lawsuit related to what she calls “unnecessary heart surgeries.” You can see her plea on Twitter , where she asks for the attention from networks like Netflix and/or Court TV . Check it out below:

Any Survivor fans interested in watching me represent myself in a trial against the doctors who performed unnecessary heart surgeries on me? Know anyone @CourtTV @netflix ? It’s going to be glorious. Sample below: pic.twitter.com/E53Anr53p0April 11, 2023 See more

Well, that certainly seems like a serious turn of events. It sounds like Kass had had a harrowing medical journey, and she seems to believe that there’s been malpractice related to various surgeries she’s undergone. What’s more, the lawyer turned Survivor contestant is seemingly preparing to represent herself in court. And she wants as many eyes on the forthcoming litigation as possible, preferably with a camera crew present. We’ll just have to see how this all shakes out.

McQuillen shared this harrowing tale to her 27.5 Twitter followers, the majority of whom are likely Survivor fans. Smart money says that staying active on social media and offering commentary on the current seasons of the show have helped more eyes to see this plea. Only time will tell if a network actually gets involved in the ongoing situation.

Kass seemingly shared part of her correspondence with whatever legal team is representing the doctors/medical establishment who were tasked with caring for her during recent medical issues. In it she claims that she was treated with a number of unnecessary procedures, including surgery on her heart. And she’s seemingly preparing to take them to court this coming winter, as she shared in the responses to her tweet:

Trial in December in Lubbock, TX. And I am serious about Court TV or anyone who wants to cover how unfair medical malpractice is in Texas.

Court TV is a popular website/network that allows viewers to get a front row seat to various legal disputes. This includes high profile cases like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s infamous defamation trial , which notably featured cameras in the courtroom . And she’s seemingly eager to have her story, and her forthcoming legal strategy, televised in a similar manner.

While a number of Survivor fans have responded and/or shared Kass McQuillen’s tweet, no other castaways have publicly offered their support at the time of writing this story. She’s presumably got plenty of connections with other contestants from the show, so we’ll have to see if this changes. But it’s clear that Chaos Kass feels very strongly about her upcoming time in court.