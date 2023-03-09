A Survivor 44 Castaway Went Off About ‘Disgusting’ Messages From Former Players
He fired back at the haters.
There’s typically a shared bond between former Survivor players. Only they really know what it’s like to live through it, and that shared experience creates camaraderie (see Mike White putting contestants on White Lotus), even between castaways who weren’t on the same seasons. Plenty of contestants have referred to it as a family, but that doesn’t mean everyone in the family always agrees or sees things the same way. That was pretty clear earlier this week when a current Survivor player went off about the “disgusting” messages they’ve seen from former players about the current cast.
Carson Garrett is a castaway on Survivor 44. He’s a future NASA scientist and is starting to get his first taste for how loud the Survivor community can be about everything when a new season is airing. Typically that involves a lot of commentary on strategy and gameplay, but very frequently, it can also involve personal attacks and comments about people’s character. There’s no controlling fans when they take things too far, but Carson feels like there’s a line former contestants shouldn’t cross. He dropped a lengthy tweet explaining his viewpoint, and you can check it out below…
Garrett’s tweet has dozens of responses underneath it asking what specific player or comment he’s referring to. I’m honestly not really sure either because there hasn’t been anything lately that has gone viral from a former contestant that has been way over the line. That being said, every single episode is accompanied by numerous former players dropping all kinds of thoughts about what’s happening, and a great many of those comments aren’t exactly ones current players would want to print and put on their fridges.
I think everyone is going to draw their own line here as to what is too far. People have the right to decide how much negativity they personally think is too negative. For me, I want to see former contestants analyzing the play of current contestants. I want their experienced viewpoint about interpersonal dynamics at camp and whether they feel people acted appropriately or voted correctly, particularly as it comes to the long-term strategy. I’m okay with thoughtful negativity like that. If you’re going to play a game, your actions are going to be second-guessed.
But thoughtfully negative isn’t exactly how I’d describe the Twitters of every former contestant. Some of them can and will resort to personal attacks, and I’m sure we’ll see plenty of that later this season.
Survivor 44 is currently airing on CBS, and it's been wild and filled with plenty of twists so far, as expected. The first episode featured multiple major medical issues, and some of the contestants already seem like they could turn into all-time favorites. You can catch new episodes on Wednesday evenings.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, the NBA and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.