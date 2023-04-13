Johnny Depp’s Ex-Wife Defends The Actor, Takes Aim At Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp has been a public figure for decades, and has had a number of high-profile romantic partnerships during that time. That includes a marriage to Lori Anne Allison from 1983 to 1985. Of course, his name has become synonymous with ex Amber Heard, thanks to their headline-making defamation trial. Allison recently defended the Pirates star, while also taking aim at Heard. And she definitely didn't hold back her feelings.

Depp and Heard have made countless headlines over the last few years, thanks to their long legal battle. And with cameras in the courtroom, the public was able to watch every moment from their defamation case, including both actors taking the stand and making troubling allegations of abuse against the other. The Edward Scissorhands actor's ex Lori Allison recently appeared on Popcorn Planet and got honest about her perspective about Depp's relationship with Heard. She described meeting the Aquaman star, saying:

I had met her before, I’d been to parties at his house. She seemed really nice and she was gorgeous, and what’s not to love? But as the time went by and I would hear things about her – she who shall not be named – he didn’t seem too happy all the time. I didn’t see him a lot so I can’t really say. The things that affected me more were the things he said in court. I probably broke down several times because I felt really bad for him.

There you have it. While Lori Allison had a good impression of Amber Heard upon first meeting her, things eventually soured. What's more, it looks like she had some concerned feelings about Depp's relationship to the 36 year-old actress while they were still together. And things only got more intense once they finally clashed in court, with all the world allowed to see and pass their own judgements.

And the public definitely did make their own judgements. While the jury largely named Depp the victor in court, the trial being televised also made way for the court of public opinion to form their own opinion. While the 59 year-old character actor is in the midst of his professional comeback, Allison worried was worried that it might have gone down a different way. As she put it,

He’s very private. And I think for him to come out wholeheartedly was what he really needed to do. And I thought it was either going to be an epic train wreck or it was going to go really well.

Clearly Lori Allison still has some very strong feelings for her ex-husband, despite their break-up nearly three decades ago. That's why she was so protective of him during his very public legal issues, and also why she's seemingly got such a negative opinion of Amber Heard.

Later in that same appearance, Allison took aim at the Aquaman actress. And she didn't hold back her thoughts, even joking that she'd like to take justice into her own hands if she could. Her thoughts about Heard continued, saying:

I think it would’ve killed him, well maybe not, but it just broke my heart that somebody could do that to him. I’m no angel, I’ve done my share of shitty things to people, but what she did was absolutely horrific, and if there were things that I could do to her that were legal, I would do them! I would.

Well, that was certainly honest. It seems like Lori Allison is one of the folks who are taking umbrage with Amber Heard after the defamation trial with Johnny Depp. Indeed, fans have assembled and even formed popular online petitions to have her removed from James Wan's upcoming blockbuster Aquaman 2. But it looks like she'll still appear as Mera, although it's rumored to be a smaller role.

Johnny Depp's professional comeback is going strong, and his fist post-trial movie will premiere at Cannes.