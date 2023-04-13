Johnny Depp’s Ex-Wife Defends The Actor, Takes Aim At Amber Heard
Johnny Depp's ex-wife Lori Allison isn't holding back her opinions about Amber Heard after the defamation trial.
Actor Johnny Depp has been a public figure for decades, and has had a number of high-profile romantic partnerships during that time. That includes a marriage to Lori Anne Allison from 1983 to 1985. Of course, his name has become synonymous with ex Amber Heard, thanks to their headline-making defamation trial. Allison recently defended the Pirates star, while also taking aim at Heard. And she definitely didn't hold back her feelings.
Depp and Heard have made countless headlines over the last few years, thanks to their long legal battle. And with cameras in the courtroom, the public was able to watch every moment from their defamation case, including both actors taking the stand and making troubling allegations of abuse against the other. The Edward Scissorhands actor's ex Lori Allison recently appeared on Popcorn Planet and got honest about her perspective about Depp's relationship with Heard. She described meeting the Aquaman star, saying:
There you have it. While Lori Allison had a good impression of Amber Heard upon first meeting her, things eventually soured. What's more, it looks like she had some concerned feelings about Depp's relationship to the 36 year-old actress while they were still together. And things only got more intense once they finally clashed in court, with all the world allowed to see and pass their own judgements.
And the public definitely did make their own judgements. While the jury largely named Depp the victor in court, the trial being televised also made way for the court of public opinion to form their own opinion. While the 59 year-old character actor is in the midst of his professional comeback, Allison worried was worried that it might have gone down a different way. As she put it,
Clearly Lori Allison still has some very strong feelings for her ex-husband, despite their break-up nearly three decades ago. That's why she was so protective of him during his very public legal issues, and also why she's seemingly got such a negative opinion of Amber Heard.
Later in that same appearance, Allison took aim at the Aquaman actress. And she didn't hold back her thoughts, even joking that she'd like to take justice into her own hands if she could. Her thoughts about Heard continued, saying:
Well, that was certainly honest. It seems like Lori Allison is one of the folks who are taking umbrage with Amber Heard after the defamation trial with Johnny Depp. Indeed, fans have assembled and even formed popular online petitions to have her removed from James Wan's upcoming blockbuster Aquaman 2. But it looks like she'll still appear as Mera, although it's rumored to be a smaller role.
Johnny Depp's professional comeback is going strong, and his fist post-trial movie will premiere at Cannes. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Adam Holmes
By Laura Hurley
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley