'We Have Lives, Jeff' A Lot Of Survivor Legends Were Cut From Season 50 After Being Strung Along For Months, And They're Talking About It On Social

CBS' Survivor changed the TV world forever, and many of the best reality shows to follow have been inspired by the competition series. While some folks are figuring out how to watch Survivor 48, hardcore fans are looking forward to Season 50, which will feature returning players. But a slew of Survivor legends confirmed they weren't cast, sharing their frustrations online as a result.

Given how much money Survivor contestants make, most castaways are ready to dive back into a returning players season and secure their legacy in the process. A rumored cast list for Season 50 is circulating online, and now players who were in talks to return are coming out of the woodwork. Spencer Bledsoe tweeted that he was cut, and asked for more players to join him in a documentary about how they're treated post-game. Check it out below:

Who else just got cut from season 50?After being misled into feeling like a lock and then kept on ice since August, I get everyone voicing their rejection. We have lives, @JeffProbst.I will be producing an episode of my docureality series — to be titled Healing from Survivor…March 28, 2025

Given how long Survivor has been on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), there are a ton of players who would like to return for another shot at becoming the Sole Survivor. And some of them are making it clear on social media that they will not be filming the upcoming 50th season.

Another notable player from Survivor history who came out about not being back for Season 50 is Natalie Tenerelli. She famously played with Boston Rob, and made it to the end with him. She posted on Instagram about being approached for the show shortly after giving birth. Check it out below:

It sounds like while it was a difficult decision, Natalie was ready to finally return to the game of Survivor. In the end she got the news that she wasn't cast, as did many other familiar faces from the long-running reality series.

Since Season 50 will be the first time of Survivor's New Era to feature returning players, a number of recent fan favorites were also approached about returning. A fan on Twitter noticed that both Carolyn Wiger and Jesse Lopez not-so-subtly announced they weren't cast. Check it out below:

The two biggest casting announcements of the day, if we’re being honest #Survivor #Survivor50 pic.twitter.com/cUSVYXPem0March 26, 2025

Rome Cooney was a huge character during his run on Season 47. He posted on Instagram stories hinting that he was also in talks to return for the 50th Season. Check it out below:

A few well-known Survivor contestants who have already come back before also commented on Bledsoe's original Tweet. That includes Survivor players Kass McQuillen, Benjamin "Coach" Wade, and Shirin Oskooi. Their responses read:

McQuillen : I’m in for Ecuador.

: I’m in for Ecuador. Wade : See ya in Ecuador

: See ya in Ecuador Oskooi: Mental health post Survivor isn’t talked about enough! Can’t wait to see what you do with this

Given how intense Survivor's conditions and gameplay are, as well as how players are perceived by the public, some alums have been calling for CBS and company to take better care of their contestants. And those already disgruntled players are seemingly only more upset after being left out of casting for Survivor 50.

New episodes of Survivor air Wednesdays on CBS as part of the TV premiere list, and streams the next day on Paramount+. We'll just have to wait and see when Season 50 casting is officially announced.