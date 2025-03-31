'We Have Lives, Jeff' A Lot Of Survivor Legends Were Cut From Season 50 After Being Strung Along For Months, And They're Talking About It On Social
Ouch.
CBS' Survivor changed the TV world forever, and many of the best reality shows to follow have been inspired by the competition series. While some folks are figuring out how to watch Survivor 48, hardcore fans are looking forward to Season 50, which will feature returning players. But a slew of Survivor legends confirmed they weren't cast, sharing their frustrations online as a result.
Given how much money Survivor contestants make, most castaways are ready to dive back into a returning players season and secure their legacy in the process. A rumored cast list for Season 50 is circulating online, and now players who were in talks to return are coming out of the woodwork. Spencer Bledsoe tweeted that he was cut, and asked for more players to join him in a documentary about how they're treated post-game. Check it out below:
Who else just got cut from season 50?After being misled into feeling like a lock and then kept on ice since August, I get everyone voicing their rejection. We have lives, @JeffProbst.I will be producing an episode of my docureality series — to be titled Healing from Survivor…March 28, 2025
Given how long Survivor has been on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), there are a ton of players who would like to return for another shot at becoming the Sole Survivor. And some of them are making it clear on social media that they will not be filming the upcoming 50th season.
Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Home to CBS TV shows and Paramount movies, subscribe to Paramount Plus and watch titles such as Yellowstone's 1883, The Good Fight, on top of live sports including NFL and UEFA. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.
Another notable player from Survivor history who came out about not being back for Season 50 is Natalie Tenerelli. She famously played with Boston Rob, and made it to the end with him. She posted on Instagram about being approached for the show shortly after giving birth. Check it out below:
A post shared by Natalie Tenerelli (@natalietenerelli)
A photo posted by on
It sounds like while it was a difficult decision, Natalie was ready to finally return to the game of Survivor. In the end she got the news that she wasn't cast, as did many other familiar faces from the long-running reality series.
Since Season 50 will be the first time of Survivor's New Era to feature returning players, a number of recent fan favorites were also approached about returning. A fan on Twitter noticed that both Carolyn Wiger and Jesse Lopez not-so-subtly announced they weren't cast. Check it out below:
The two biggest casting announcements of the day, if we’re being honest #Survivor #Survivor50 pic.twitter.com/cUSVYXPem0March 26, 2025
Rome Cooney was a huge character during his run on Season 47. He posted on Instagram stories hinting that he was also in talks to return for the 50th Season. Check it out below:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
A few well-known Survivor contestants who have already come back before also commented on Bledsoe's original Tweet. That includes Survivor players Kass McQuillen, Benjamin "Coach" Wade, and Shirin Oskooi. Their responses read:
- McQuillen: I’m in for Ecuador.
- Wade: See ya in Ecuador
- Oskooi: Mental health post Survivor isn’t talked about enough! Can’t wait to see what you do with this
Given how intense Survivor's conditions and gameplay are, as well as how players are perceived by the public, some alums have been calling for CBS and company to take better care of their contestants. And those already disgruntled players are seemingly only more upset after being left out of casting for Survivor 50.
New episodes of Survivor air Wednesdays on CBS as part of the TV premiere list, and streams the next day on Paramount+. We'll just have to wait and see when Season 50 casting is officially announced.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
FBI: Most Wanted Exclusive First Look Reveals Alana De La Garza Crossing Over From FBI, And I'm Flashing Back To One Star's Early Exit
'A Gift To Witness And Absorb': Dwayne Johnson Talks Teaming With Martin Scorsese On New Thriller, And It Sounds Like A Personal Win For Him