'I Hated Letting It Go.' One Notable Survivor Line That’s Been Cut From The Show (But That Jeff Probst Misses)

While there are lots of reality TV shows on the air, Survivor continues to be wildly popular all these years later. Arguably one of the best reality shows of all time, the series (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) is constantly changing with the times. That includes what beloved lines host/showrunner Jeff Probst utters every episode. And he reflected on on such line that he misses saying that's been cut from recent years. Someone cue the theme song!

There are a number of overarching questions about the beloved series, including how much money Survivor contestants make. But longtime fans miss certain traditions like the loved ones visit, or certain lines that Jeff used to say. That includes the way he used to give instructions towards the end of Tribal Council, namely:

Once the votes are read, the decision is final. The person voted out will be asked to leave the Tribal Council area immediately. I’ll read the votes.

Remember that banger? This was an essential line during the best Survivor seasons, but has been noticeably missing for years. So what exactly happened to it?

The beloved host/showrunner has been peeling the curtain back on the official Survivor podcast On Fire with Jeff Probst. During an episode about Season 47, he revealed why his instructions before reading the votes is no longer included. As he put it:

I love that line. I hated letting it go. But the history on it is, it actually started as a real direction to the players. Because the show was so new, I had to tell them the rules. And the rules are whoever gets the most votes is out, and you’ve got to go. You can’t stay, you can’t debate, you can’t negotiate. But over the years, at first, it started to become sort of iconic. And then it got to a point where we’re like, now it’s a little unnecessary.”

Honestly, this makes a great deal of sense. While Survivor gets some new viewers, the folks who are actually on the island are more often fans of the beloved show. So they don't really need to know what do after being voted out after Tribal Council. And as such, the long-running line was cut for time so that different content could be included in each new episode.

Survivor mistakes come and go, and fans like me who have been there since Day One have had to adjust to the ways the game has changed. While there are certain OG aspects I'd still like to see return (I'm looking at you, gross food challenge and the loved ones visit), ultimately the line that got cut is probably for the best. Even if I miss reciting it along with Jeff.

Survivor will return to our TVs when Season 48 debuts on February 26th. We'll have to pay attention to the upcoming TV premiere to see if more iconic lines were altered in the new season.