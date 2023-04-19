Survivor Veterans Pay Tribute To Contestant Keith Nale Following Death At 62

There are long-running reality competition shows, and then there's Survivor. The popular series is currently in the midst of its whopping 44th season on CBS, featuring some new iconic characters like Carolyn. Unfortunately both the fans and the community itself are grappling with some bad news, as two-time contestant Keith Nale has died at the age of 62. And as such, plenty of other castaways are sharing sweet tributes to the one of a kind player.

Nale debuted on Survivor during San Juan del Sur aka Blood Vs. Water, which remains one of the most emotional seasons of the entire series. He was paired with his son Wes, with both of them making it to the jury. Keith eventually returned for Cambodia aka Second Chances. He got to play with a ton of iconic castaways, some of whom took to Twitter to share their feelings about this loss (which was revealed by ET). That includes Cambodia's winner Jeremy Collins, who shared a heartfelt message to the Nale family. Check it out:

My condolences to the Big D, Wes, Austin and entire Nale family. You will be missed Keith but your legacy will live on. Rest in power my firefighter/survivor brother. #RIPOtis pic.twitter.com/K2f8sMfYHmApril 19, 2023 See more

Aside from playing Survivor together twice, Jeremy and Keith shared a bond as firefighters in the real world. And that gives his tribute to the late player all the more emotional resonance. Of course, he's not the only person who played with Nale and took to social media to share their feelings.

Fan favorite castaways Kelly Wentworth also played both of Keith's seasons with him, although she went out too early during Blood Vs. Water. She also tweeted out a tribute for the entire Nale family, saying:

Keith - a man with the purest heart, who brought humor into moments where it was needed most. I’m grateful I had the opportunity to meet Keith & share memories together on the beaches of Nicaragua & Cambodia. My heart is with the entire Nale family. This is a devastating loss 💔 pic.twitter.com/FHPnrmKx5aApril 19, 2023 See more

Aside from Survivor contestants that played with Keith, the late player was also able to connect with a variety of other castaways. That includes Max Dawson, who famously had a Survivor podcast All The Fixins, and was up for a spot alongside Nale during casting for Second Chances. He shared a personal photo and sweet story about his relationship with Keith and his wife, posting:

Keith was one of the best people I met because of this thing. His love for Big D, Wes, his family, his friends, and life itself moved me every time I saw him. He always called me “Matt” and I never even cared. He always had that jelly jar. He always made everything more fun. pic.twitter.com/6UOqIBQSqMApril 19, 2023 See more

Speaking of Survivor alums with podcast, there is none more popular than two-time player Rob Cesternino, who has a wildly successful podcast network related to the CBS series. He got to interview Keith Nale a number of times as a result, in addition to recapping both of his seasons on the show. Cesternino also wrote a sweet tribute to the late castaway, reminiscing about his time on TV and the way he was able to make countless fans laugh while appearing on the small screen. In his words:

Keith once said he would have rather been on a cruise, gone fishing or played golf instead of being on Survivor.Despite his life not sticking to his plan, he gave us so many moments that still make us smile. Keith Nale will always be a reminder to us that #Survivor CAN be fun pic.twitter.com/7LKu8Yg9MxApril 19, 2023 See more

The tributes about Keith Nale also came from both fans and contestants who didn't get the chance to interact with him. Owen Knight only recently appeared on the 43rd season of Survivor, and also took to Twitter to write a tribute to fellow castaway. He mentioned Nale's family, saying:

RIP Keith Nale. Survivor and Louisiana legend. Thoughts to his loved ones 💔https://t.co/JrUoS8Dkek pic.twitter.com/90xLPvq2XeApril 19, 2023 See more

While there have been a ton of contestants on Survivor throughout the years, there's only been a small amount of them who have passed away. And as such, the generations of fans and castaways usually have a strong emotional reaction this type of tragedy. Recently the community lost beloved figures like Redemption Island's Ralph Kiser and late Thailand cast member Clay Jordan. Our thoughts are with Keith Nale's family and loved ones during this difficult time.

New episodes of Survivor air Wednesdays on CBS.