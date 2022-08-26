SVU’s Mariska Hargitay Hypes Next Law And Order Crossover With Dramatic New Video

A crossover between all three current Law & Order shows has been much anticipated, and after it was reported that NBC was trying to make a crossover happen to either kick off the upcoming seasons or later down the line, it will indeed happen for the premieres of Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime. And SVU star Mariska Hargitay is hyping up the much-anticipated event.

Mariska Hargitay posted the crossover teaser to her Instagram, which promoted that three squads will take one case for the first time ever. She shared her excitement about the crossover, which will surely be one for the history books:

The episodes will premiere one after the other to start off their respective seasons, and it’s going to be one you won’t want to miss. According to Deadline, the episodes will center on a girl who is shot and killed, and it’s not just your typical homicide case. The crossover will also introduce Mehcad Brooks as Detective Jalen Shaw.

It will bring together his character, as well as Jeffrey Donovan’s Detective Frank Cosgrove, Hargitay’s Captain Olivia Benson, Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler, Sam Waterston’s Jack McCoy, and Hugh Dancy’s ADA Nolan Price, among others. All those names together will make for an exciting night of television.

Ahead of the return of the original Law & Order series earlier this year, Mariska Hargitay was asked about a potential crossover with all three shows in the franchise. While she did say that Dick Wolf already told her it was going to happen, it was just a matter of when and how. Although three-show crossovers are a bit tricky, but both the FBI and One Chicago franchises (which are also produced by Dick Wolf Productions) have successfully done it in the past. So it was only a matter of time before Law & Order jumped on that bandwagon.

Meanwhile, with the upcoming 24th season of SVU including the three-show crossover, it will also include something else that is less exciting. Kelli Giddish recently announced that she will be departing the series sometime in Season 24 after playing Detective Amanda Rollins for 12 years. There will reportedly be an emotional storyline at the beginning of the season that will likely play a role in the exit, but how it will affect Rollins’ relationship with Carisi may not be the happy ending fans were hoping for.

With this being the first crossover between all three Law & Order series, it should definitely be interesting and could possibly be the start to becoming an annual thing for the franchise. Don’t miss the crossover event of the year when the Law & Order franchise premieres new seasons on Thursday, September 22 beginning at 8 p.m. EST on NBC! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to look forward to in the coming months.