Taylor Swift Night Is Coming To DWTS, And There Are 5 Songs They Need To Include

Attention, Swifties! The Dancing with the Stars announcement we’ve been waiting on is now official. Coming on the heels of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour ’s record-breaking run in theaters, the superstar artist’s music will be the theme of an upcoming Season 32 episode of DWTS. ABC announced that November 21 will be “A Celebration of Taylor Swift,” in which the top 6 pairings will make the whole ballroom shimmer, and I’m already thinking about which songs I need to see the Season 32 couples dance to.

I can only imagine how exciting this news is for Too Hot to Handle’s Harry Jowsey and his partner Rylee Arnold, as the two are proud Swifties, and Alyson Hannigan’s whole goal for Season 32 was to make it to Taylor Swift Night with Sasha Farber. Peta Murgatroyd revealed that the “Anti-Hero” singer would be the theme of an episode this season to Billboard in October, but it hadn’t been made official until now. According to ABC , dance styles and songs will be announced at a later date, but here’s which tunes I’m hoping to hear:

Mirrorball

I mean, they have to do this, right? “Mirrorball” may not be the most widely known song off of Taylor Swift’s folklore album, but would Dancing with the Stars really pass up the opportunity to pay homage to their own newly minted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy ? The only question is which of the couples would they choose to give this number to?

Shake It Off

This hit off of 1989 seems like a no-brainer for any performance show, because nothing’s going to get the crowd jumping around quicker than “Shake It Off.” It also helps that Taylor Swift herself proved in the music video that this song can be paired with multiple genres of dance, so the choreographers could have a lot of fun with this one.

All Too Well

After witnessing Charity Lawson’s gravity-defying dance to Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me” on “Most Memorable Year” night, I am craving another contemporary piece from the former Bachelorette. What better song on the night honoring Gomez’s BFF than "All Too Well," the popular single off of Red? Unfortunately, I don’t think DWTS would have time for the whole “10 Minute Version.”

Our Song

What makes Taylor Swift such a great choice for a Dancing with the Stars theme is that she’s done such a wide array of music since her self-titled debut album in 2006. Something like “Our Song” — one of the Eras Tour surprise songs that’s featured in her concert film — would inject a different genre of music into the night by returning to Swift’s country roots.

Look What You Made Me Do

They absolutely can’t have “A Celebration of Taylor Swift” without visiting her Reputation era, and “Look What You Made Me Do” is the perfect option for one of the top 6 — Ariana Madix, specifically — to rage out following what happened to her own reputation amidst a little Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal you may have heard about.