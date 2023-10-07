Dancing With The Stars' Alyson Hannigan Talks Season 32 Goals And Possible Taylor Swift Night, And I Hope Her Wildest Dreams Come True

Dancing with the Stars is heading into Week 3 of Season 32, with two celebrity dancers already eliminated. How I Met Your Mother and Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Alyson Hannigan is still in the running for the newly-named Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, and she spoke with CinemaBlend after her Latin Night tango resulted in some fantastic scores from the judges. Hannigan opened up about her hopes for the rest of the season, including one that involves Taylor Swift. I'm already thinking that Swift's "Wildest Dreams" would be a great song choice for her, if she gets the chance!

Alyson Hannigan and pro dance partner Sasha Farber weren't quite on top after Week 1, when their salsa earned a score of 13 from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. After taking their notes, the pair delivered a Latin Night tango that earned them a six-point bump up to 19. This made them one of the most improved duos of the week. The actress-turned-DWTS dancer shared that she's "so happy" after improving so much from Week 1 to Week 2, and explained a big goal moving forward:

I kind of want to do that every week! I want to just be most improved from my most improved, because then maybe I'll finally look like I belong on the show... It's been so fascinating trying to figure out how I learn something entirely new the best. Learning how to learn has been really fascinating.

Considering that most pairs didn't get a boost as impressive as six points (and some even dropped from Week 1 to Week 2), Alyson Hannigan's plan to keep improving is already working for her and Sasha Farber. Learning a complicated new dance each week is no small task, and she's moving on to a foxtrot for Week 3 with Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's iconic "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" for Motown Night.

When I spoke with her on October 6, with a few days to spare before the next episode, she shared her thoughts on whether gaining more confidence on Latin Night will carry over to her foxtrot:

I certainly hope so. I wouldn't say yes right now, but I feel like I do see maybe the light at the end of the tunnel. Because I came out of tango with the scores and I was so happy when I came into rehearsal, and then we're learning a whole new dance. I'm like, 'Oh, okay, so now I'm back to Day 1.' [laughs] It was a little deflating, but it's also part of the journey and I'm loving every step of the way.

Like fellow competitor Jason Mraz with partner Daniella Karagach, Alyson Hannigan has discovered that there are always new challenges even after getting a great score. After all, the celebs don't get to just master one dance and then do that one live every Tuesday! She is definitely learning from week to week, however, as she went on to explain:

And then today, I think as I go – and hopefully I get to experience it for longer – but I can see the patterns. You start fresh and the confidence is on a low level, but then as we do it more and it builds and builds, now I'm less intimidated by 'Oh my gosh, what have I gotten myself into?' to 'Okay, I know what I have to do in order to be the best I can be.' To have a plan is kind of a nice security blanket.

A foxtrot will be a different kind of dance for her after starting out with a salsa and moving on to a tango, but if her improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 is any indication, then she and Sasha Farber are a great team. Dancing with the Stars is of course known for fun theme nights, which have ranged from Disney Night with spectacular costumes to a thrilling James Bond Night to a spooky Horror Night. Alyson Hannigan weighed in with an idea for a possible theme night that she'd like to see in Season 32, but has not been confirmed: Taylor Swift Night. The actress said:

Taylor Swift Night! That's my goal. I'm like, ‘Can I please survive to that?’ If not, I've already requested my audience tickets. I am a massive Taylor Swift fan… So that's the dream. That's my mirrorball. Just getting to Taylor Night. I don't need the trophy. I just need to be at Taylor Swift Night.

While it remains to be seen if Dancing with the Stars does air a Taylor Swift Night, fans should have a lot to look forward to with Motown Night on October 10. In addition to Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber performing a foxtrot to "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," other iconic songs will include "My Guy" with Xochitl "Little Marvelette" Gomez (who got her nickname from Bruno Tonioli) and Val Chmerkovskiy, "My Girl" with former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, and "Do You Love Me" from Grammy-winner Jason Mraz (who originally had "low expectations" for DWTS) and Daniella Karagach.

As for how well Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber did in Latin Week to be one of the most improved pairs of Season 32, take a look at their tango:

Tune in to ABC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes of Dancing with the Stars Season 32, or stream with a Disney+ subscription. Jamie Lynn Spears was the latest celebrity to be eliminated from the hit show, and Motown Night on October 10 will be the end of the road for another celebrity.