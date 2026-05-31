After Perfect Match Season 4, I Have Some Concerns

I instantly fell for Perfect Match. It was the type of dating show that understood that they’re more fun when a little messy. However, each season feels a little less appealing than the previous one. I enjoyed that Perfect Match Season 3 was a little more mature, but some sparks were still missing. I didn’t get the instant butterflies that the first season gave me.

Season 4 has really made me question my relationship with this hit Netflix dating show. Maybe it’s me and not them, but I don’t want to break up with Perfect Match just yet. Let’s explore why it just isn’t working for me right now.

Warning: Perfect Match Season 4 spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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(Image credit: Netflix)

I Didn't Believe Any Of The Perfect Match Couples Would Last

I am a hopeless romantic, but I know that most reality TV couples have maybe a 20 percent chance, maybe even less, of lasting. Perfect Match, in particular, has rarely had a successful love story. Former Love is Blind and Love is Blind: UK contestants Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Ollie Sutherland are now the show’s biggest success story. Their engagement and pregnancy were spoiled in advance, so that made watching them fall in love on Perfect Match even more interesting.

Perfect Match Season 4 was filmed in the fall of 2025 and didn’t air until spring 2026. This big gap between airing and filming makes it difficult to remain unaware of which couples last. Unlike Love is Blind, Perfect Match doesn’t seem to be under the same NDA rules, because couples often post their new relationships or even go on other dating shows way before Perfect Match airs.

Yamen Sanders initially appeared on the first season of Love Island USA. He then returned for Love Island: All-Stars Season 3 in January 2026. He ended up dating one of the women he met on this show. This meant that by the time Perfect Match aired in May 2026, everyone already knew that Yamen and Natalie Cruz didn’t work out.

There is no reason to get invested in their relationship on the show. Other contestants have similar stories, where fans already know they didn’t last long with their Perfect Match partner before it airs. Knowing that these couples don’t work out automatically makes them less interesting to watch. Some of the best Netflix dating shows work because they sell us on the idea that love can overcome all obstacles, even reality TV. We can’t be sold the dream if we already know it is a lie. That immediately lowers my investment in the couples and the season.

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I Was More Invested In The Toxic Exes Storyline Than Any Of The Match's Storylines

Perfect Match is no stranger to bringing exes on the show to cause drama, especially if they met on reality TV. However, I found Brianna “Bri” Balram and DeMari Davis’s toxic exes storyline one of the most interesting things about the fourth season. It felt real. You could tell that they still cared about each other and that some of their issues became bigger than they should have been because of a lack of communication.

However, they also still didn’t seem like they had grown and developed enough to work out if they gave the relationship another chance. So many couples have a similar story to Bri and DeMari, so their toxicity is relatable. They also still had a lot of chemistry that lingered whenever they engaged. They made it hard to decide if I wanted to see them run far away from each other or give it another chance. Ultimately, they decided not to try their relationship again. This is the healthy and probably right decision, but I kind of wanted to see them try again.

When a show has me rooting for toxic exes, instead of shiny new couples, you know there is a problem.

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All the Perfect Match Couples Felt Like They Were Only Together For The Potential Prize Money

I think the lack of authenticity has become one of my major issues with Perfect Match. It seems as if so many couples know that if they stay together the entire time, their odds of winning increase. This means that they ignore other potential better matches. Additionally, they act so in love when it’s clear they’re faking it for the cameras.

I really enjoyed watching Perfect Match Season 1 winners Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati’s couple journey. Even though they didn’t last, their doomed romance felt slightly more genuine than many of the ones we have come to see on the show. This could have been because the show was so new, and people didn’t have seasons to study to try to figure out how to win, or the casting just put more effort into finding people genuinely looking for a connection, even if temporarily.

I just rarely see Perfect Match couples who appear to be on the show for love more than winning the money. I want to see more people there for both.

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The Cast Overall Didn't Excite Me

I watch a lot of Netflix reality TV shows. I watch a lot of reality TV shows in general, so I expected to recognize many of the cast members of Perfect Match Season 4. They decided to pick this year from a lot of shows I happen not to watch. Therefore, I only recognized a few of these contestants.

That’s not a bad thing. On most reality TV shows, I don’t know the cast before I watch them, so that wasn’t the issue. The issue was that I never found myself too invested in any of these people. There are usually a few that grab my interest. And I focus on them all season. I want to see if they make it work or find someone else. I just didn’t care this season.

I think Perfect Match needs to go back to the basics. It should cast from reality dating shows, but also more from non-dating shows. Those who don’t come from a reality TV dating show background are sometimes the most interesting to watch because they don’t easily adjust to the new dating show dynamics. They come of more authentic in their romantic pursuits.

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Perfect Match Doesn't Feel Compelling Anymore, Not Even As A Trashy Dating Show

Overall, Perfect Match Season 4 barely kept my attention. It had no iconic moments and a lot of the storylines felt pointless. It wasn’t even as chaotic as some previous seasons. It just didn’t live up to my expectations for Perfect Match.

I ended the season disappointed. I am not ready to end things permanently with Perfect Match, but we may be on rocky ground. Hopefully, Season 5 restores the love. Perfect Match is available through a Netflix subscription.