House Of The Dragon Boss Teases ‘Damn Crazy’ Opening Battle For Season 3
I can't wait.
Game of Thrones' finale might be controversial, but there's no denying just how popular the Emmy-winning series was during its run on TV (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription). Fans have returned to Westeros with its spinoffs, the first of which was House of the Dragon. The show's about to return for its third season, and creator/showrunner Ryan Condal recently teased the "crazy" opening battle that'll kick things off.
House of the Dragon Season 3 is nearly here, and all-out war between the Targaryens is about to begin. There are tons of dragons in play, and fans are eager to see what Westerosi warfare looks like with the giant creatures. During a conversation with Deadline, Condal spoke about how hard it was bringing the Battle of the Gullet to life, and all the practical effects in play. As he put it:
Is it June 21st yet? It sounds like Season 3 of HOTD is going to start off with a bang, with fans being brought back to the story with an epic and bloody medieval battle. And rather than bringing it to life primarily through visual effects, it seems like there was a ton of practical work done.
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Shortly after its premiere, House of the Dragon joined the ranks of HBO shows that got the world talking. The show can be brutal at times, with even young children being targeted and killed during the conflict between the Targaryens. The Battle of the Gullet seems like it'll be thrilling, and I can't wait to see how it all shakes out. Later in the same interview, Ryan Condal spoke more about that forthcoming action sequence, offering:
This really makes the Season 3 premiere of HOTD sound epic, and luckily the wait is nearly over for its arrival. The trailer for Season 3 definitely teased that it was going to a bloody affair, and I can only imagine how much death will be at the Battle of the Gullet and beyond.
All will be revealed when House of the Dragon returns for Season 3 on June 21st as part of the 2026 TV schedule. And it sounds like we're going to be treated to be a wild and violent start to the season.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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