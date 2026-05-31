Backrooms' Director Wasn't Even Alive In The '90s, But He Nailed The Look Of The Decade

The director of Backrooms, the latest release from A24, Kane Parsons is only 20 years old. That’s remarkable for several reasons, of course, not the least of which is that he has already directed his first major motion picture. That is rarified air, and since Backrooms already looks to be a big hit, it’s even more impressive. I liked the movie a lot, and though I didn’t find it as scary as others have, I was really knocked out by how great the film looked. A big part of that for me was how well Kane and the set designers nailed the look of the 1990s.

(Image credit: A24)

Let’s Praise The Crew

Backrooms is getting kudos for a lot of reasons. Parsons’ direction, actors Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve for their great performances, and Jeremy Cox for his cinematography have all gotten well-deserved praise. I want to highlight some others on the crew, namely production designer Danny Vermette, art director Alan Derksen, and set decorator Trevor Johnston. They first deserve that praise for the most important sets in the movie, the endless maze of backrooms, but what really stood out to me was how well they captured the look and feel of the early ‘90s.

The movie mostly takes place in a furniture store, and looking at the various living room and bedroom sets on the showroom floor really took me back. They were exactly what I remember from the era, a time when I was just starting high school. The couches and TV stands and the rest all had that sort of faux wood, kinda-nice, but cheesy and flowery look. It’s that faux wood that really stood out. That plastic-y light brown wood just screams "1990." That goes for all the furniture, not just what was in the store.

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(Image credit: A24)

It Wasn’t Just The Store

What really sparked all this for me was a scene in the home of the character played by Mark Duplass. As he sits down to watch his 27” TV (it seemed like every TV in that era was 27 inches), there is a CD stand next to the TV, with the discs stacked up in it. I’m pretty sure I had this same stand in the early ‘90s. It’s such a distinct piece of furniture, because CDs were relatively short-lived between the eras of vinyl and streaming. It’s a really subtle choice from the set designers and dressers, but it really evokes the era in which the movie is set.

The costume department, led by Mica Kayde, also deserve some love for their work, as well. All of the costumes are perfect. They aren’t over the top in the way they nail the era, though the bare midriff shirt that Bobby (Finn Bennett) wears is cutting it close–no pun intended. Ejiofor’s suits are exactly how I remember the suits from the time. I also loved Ejiofor’s character’s BMW. My mom had a similar one when I was a kid, and the shot of the radio brought back some powerful memories. I’m not much for nostalgia, but the design is subtle, which totally makes it work here.

Backrooms is going to be one of the surprise hits of the 2026 movie schedule, and I think a big reason why is how authentic it looks, despite having a director who wasn’t even born in the ‘90s.