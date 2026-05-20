This Marshals Season 1 Finale Footage Is Giving Me Flashbacks To One Of Yellowstone's Scariest Storylines
Oh no!
It’s hard to believe it’s already time for Marshals Season 1 finale on the 2026 TV schedule, and I have to say, I’m not ready for it. After a season full of shocking reveals, tragic moments, and lots of callbacks to Yellowstone, I’m certain this last episode will pull out all the stops and leave us both stressed and entertained. That was proven to me, too, as this exclusive clip from the episode immediately gave me flashbacks to one of the flagship show’s scariest moments.
Rainwater, Mo, Tate And Kayce Are In For A Battle In Marshals' Season 1 Finale
As you can see in the exclusive clip from this week’s episode of Marshals above, Mo and Rainwater are at East Camp with Tate when they get a warning from Kayce. It’s clear that whoever is about to attack them wants Rainwater dead, and without hesitation, Tate says:
What follows is a violent attack on the East Camp house, and Rainwater and Tate run upstairs to hide. We then see Kayce riding toward his house, armed and ready to fight. However, the clip ends with Luke Grimes’ character getting hit.
So, it’s clear we’re in for a potentially lethal fight here. And along with this being scary by itself, it’s hard not to think about the battles that came before this moment, too. As Rainwater pointed out:
While there are plenty of moments in the Dutton family history that prove that point, there’s one brutal moment from Yellowstone that came to mind while watching this scene.
This Whole Situation Is Giving Me Flashbacks To When Tate Got Kidnapped
In the Season 2 finale of Yellowstone (which you can stream with a Peacock subscription), Tate got kidnapped by white supremacists. They were hired to take him by the Becks, the antagonists for the season, and Kayce fought like hell to get his kid back from them.
To this day, I think this is the scariest thing that happened on Yellowstone, and it understandably left Tate and his family traumatized.
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Seeing Tate involved in the action on Marshals took me right back to this situation. While I know he’s grown up a lot since that kidnapping, and he seems ready to fight, he’s still a kid. The last thing I want is for something bad to happen to him or Kayce.
Along with that, he and Kayce have already lost too much, with the deaths of Monica and John still not being that long ago. So, I hope that this upcoming fight has a better outcome than what happened when Tate got taken.
However, we’ll have to wait and see what happens. Will this scene be part of a big and lethal battle that changes the Dutton family forever? Or will they win the shootout? You can find out by tuning into Marshals' Season 1 finale on CBS Sunday, May 24, at 8 p.m. ET, or you can stream it the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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