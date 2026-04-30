After Getting A Good Look At Dutton Ranch's New Characters, I Think Beth Has Met Her Match
Will they face the wrath of Beth Dutton?
It would seem that as Rip and Beth move away from their home in Montana and down to Texas, they’ll be met with a new set of adversaries. Obviously, that’s been assumed since Dutton Ranch was put on the 2026 TV schedule. However, new footage from this sequel series starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser gave us a good look at the characters Annette Bening and Jai Courtney will be playing, and I have to say, I think Beth has met her match.
As we inch closer to the premiere of this highly anticipated spinoff about the beloved Yellowstone characters, Paramount+ dropped an ad that featured dialogue and footage from not just Rip and Beth, but the new characters, too. Take a look:
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So, to break this down, this video establishes that Rip and Beth moved from Montana to Texas (which we knew). It’s also quickly confirmed that this new place is complex, as Annette Bening’s character, Beulah Jackson, says:Article continues below
That line is followed by Jai Courtney’s Rob-Will saying that “no one understands what we've done to protect this ranch.” And as that’s being said, we see Rip walking up to a presumably dead body. While it’s unclear if Rob-Will is connected to Bening’s character, we do know he plays an “imposing, unpredictable ranch foreman”. So, I think his words at the bare minimum add to why Rio Paloma is “complicated.”
Then, to add more fuel to this fire, Beth says she needs Carter “ready for the hard parts, because they’re coming.” And as she explains that, it cuts to a few frames of Beulah. Plus, at the end of it all, we get to hear Kelly Reilly’s character tell Bening’s character:
Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year
Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes both new Yellowstone shows, Marshals (which is on now) and Dutton Ranch (which premieres soon).
We know that Beulah Jackson is the leader of a massive ranch in Texas. If I had to take a guess based on this footage, she’s the matriarch of it, too, which would create a clear parallel to Yellowstone and the Dutton family. So, to me, it’d make sense if Beth rolls into this world like a tornado ready to rip it apart.
However, based on the trailer for Dutton Ranch, this teaser, and Yellowstone’s history of violence, I’d also operate under the assumption that characters like Beulah and Rob-Will don’t fight clean. Seemingly, Beth will be met with trouble if she tries to stand up to them. However, if I learned anything from watching Yellowstone (which you can do with a Peacock subscription), while Beth and Rip might not win every battle, you better believe they'll fight like hell to win the war.
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So, yeah, I think Beth may have met her match, and I cannot wait to see what kind of stand-offs she ends up in when Dutton Ranch premieres for those with a Paramount+ subscription on May 15.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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