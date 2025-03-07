Teen Titans And TMNT Voice Actor Greg Cipes Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis By Channeling One Of His Beloved Characters
Fans are already offering tons of support.
Greg Cipes has been synonymous with the name Beast Boy for over 20 years, and he has since become the voice of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Michaelangelo, among many other characters. He's a big part of what made Teen Titans Go! such a hit, and now he has some upsetting news to share. Cipes recently revealed he's been diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease, and he channeled his classic character while sharing this update.
Cipes, who last voiced his green character in the crossover movie Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse, posted the announcement in a TikTok video. Speaking in and out of character, here's what the voice actor had to say:
The actor mentioned his previous battle with Covid, which he struggled with while recording lines for Young Justice, but ultimately recovered from. He has the same optimism that he can find some sort of healing with his new diagnosis of early-onset Parkinson's. Fans showed up in the comments offering well wishes and support for Greg Cipes:
- It was great meeting you, you have made my childhood and im happy to see you thriving, I hope your healing journey continues! We love you! - Ilana Reyes
- Beast Boy too strong 💪 -Teddy
- Damn man. you know we'll always have your back you strong and made it this far. you'll go even farther. -JohnOfSteel21
- Praying for you brother, you bring so much joy to us, least we can do is be here for ya, love you beast boy ❤️ - mlav27727
- 🥺💯💪 you’re a legend 👑🙏💯🔥🔥🔥🔥 - KiDTrinityOfficial
There's so much love for Greg Cipes in his comments that I wouldn't be surprised if we see an uptick of people streaming Teen Titans Go! in honor of him with a Max subscription over the next few days. I think there's no shortage of folks who wish the voice actor the absolute best in the journey that lies ahead, and hope he'll continue to work and play his characters for as long as he can.
Check out the full video of his announcement below:
@gregcipes ♬ original sound - Greg Cipes
Actors have led successful careers with Parkinson's disease, with Michael J. Fox being one of the most notable examples in Hollywood. The actor has confessed in recent years that he tends not to take roles due to memory issues and would sooner enjoy his time at the beach instead these days. However, he's still a very prominent figure in the entertainment industry.
It's far too early at this stage to say how or if Greg Cipes diagnosis will impact his roles in voice acting. All that being said, there is a Teen Titans movie on the way, and I don't imagine he will be asked to reprise the character for that project. Hopefully, though, Teen Titans Go! will get another crossover movie or chance to shine so fans can spend more time with one of the first superhero teams of their childhood.
CinemaBlend would like to offer its condolences to Greg Cipes in light of his recent diagnosis and wish him the best on his road to recovery. Stick with us to keep an eye on what's happening with all upcoming DC movies, and see James Gunn's take on the franchise in full effect.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
