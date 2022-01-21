That Time Rob Lowe Was Fooled Into Drawing A Vagina At Dinner With Andy Warhol

Rob Lowe has been in the entertainment industry for a very long time, so he has a lot of stories to tell. The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor recently recalled a time that he was actually fooled into drawing a vagina while at dinner with Andy Warhol, and the story is so wild that nobody could have made it up.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Rob Lowe reflected on his time in Hollywood, discussing his podcasts and his Fox first responder drama. Kimmel brought out Lowe’s most recent major magazine cover for PEOPLE before bringing out his first-ever cover on Interview Magazine from 1983. At the time, Andy Warhol, pop art icon, served as an editor and owned the magazine. The actor discussed a memorable time that the artist pranked him and it’s hilarious:

My biggest Andy memory was we all went to that famous Diana Ross concert that got rained out, and afterwards, we kind of took shelter in a restaurant. And it was one of those restaurants where you could draw on the table with crayons. You know, they had the paper. And Andy was like, 'I have a game.' . . . He's like, 'Let's all draw — in secret, so no one can look at what we're drawing — the best version we can think of a pussy.' I was like, 'All right.' Young, single. Obviously, that's in my wheelhouse, you know what I'm saying? So I draw like a gynecological, out of The Joy of Sex version, and everybody's doing it. And I show mine, and the other person shows it, and then we get to Andy, and he reveals that of course, he's drawn a cat. And I feel ashamed and embarrassed.

To be fair, anyone in the right frame of mind definitely could have taken that the more risqué way, and who wouldn't get a little flustered if they were asked to draw by Andy Warhol himself? Lowe was young, and Warhol is an art icon! It does make for a fun story all these years later, however, and Lowe clearly sees the entertainment factor of the story now in 2022.

Rob Lowe went on to explain that that wasn’t all for the night, because that drawing of a cat that Andy Warhol did was apparently put up for a lot of money, and the actor missed his opportunity to take it himself. Lowe explained:

And the thing was, I was too young and wasn't bold enough; I wanted to take it. And we signed it. He said, 'Oh, now you have to sign it, because that's what artists do.' So a signed Andy Warhol was sitting on that table, and I was too young and scared and naive to take it. He talks about it in the Andy Warhol Diaries, and I heard that it sold about ten years ago for $1.5 million.

Rob Lowe’s story is a lesson to be learned: if you are hanging out with a famous artist and he signs something after drawing it, take it if you can! You never know what it will be sold for in the future. I wonder if Lowe still has his own embarrassing drawing, but it sounds like he left it behind just as he did the Andy Warhol cat.

Meanwhile, Lowe’s drawing skills don't need to be Andy Warhol-esque for his latest gig as a firefighter, as he can be seen on 9-1-1: Lone Star on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox!