That Time Rob Lowe Was Fooled Into Drawing A Vagina At Dinner With Andy Warhol
By Megan Behnke published
That one time Rob Lowe was fooled during a dinner with Andy Warhol.
Rob Lowe has been in the entertainment industry for a very long time, so he has a lot of stories to tell. The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor recently recalled a time that he was actually fooled into drawing a vagina while at dinner with Andy Warhol, and the story is so wild that nobody could have made it up.
While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Rob Lowe reflected on his time in Hollywood, discussing his podcasts and his Fox first responder drama. Kimmel brought out Lowe’s most recent major magazine cover for PEOPLE before bringing out his first-ever cover on Interview Magazine from 1983. At the time, Andy Warhol, pop art icon, served as an editor and owned the magazine. The actor discussed a memorable time that the artist pranked him and it’s hilarious:
To be fair, anyone in the right frame of mind definitely could have taken that the more risqué way, and who wouldn't get a little flustered if they were asked to draw by Andy Warhol himself? Lowe was young, and Warhol is an art icon! It does make for a fun story all these years later, however, and Lowe clearly sees the entertainment factor of the story now in 2022.
Rob Lowe went on to explain that that wasn’t all for the night, because that drawing of a cat that Andy Warhol did was apparently put up for a lot of money, and the actor missed his opportunity to take it himself. Lowe explained:
Rob Lowe’s story is a lesson to be learned: if you are hanging out with a famous artist and he signs something after drawing it, take it if you can! You never know what it will be sold for in the future. I wonder if Lowe still has his own embarrassing drawing, but it sounds like he left it behind just as he did the Andy Warhol cat.
Meanwhile, Lowe’s drawing skills don't need to be Andy Warhol-esque for his latest gig as a firefighter, as he can be seen on 9-1-1: Lone Star on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox!
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.