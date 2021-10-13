Rob Lowe Threw Back To His '80s Era For 9-1-1: Lone Star, And Wants To Know What Fans Think

Before Rob Lowe was Captain Owen Strand on 9-1-1: Lone Star, he was breaking and melting hearts in the ‘80s and ‘90s as a total heartthrob. And the actor is reminding his fans about that era on social media with a throwback look he's seemingly bringing to the Fox series. So, what do you think?

Rob Lowe shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the upcoming third season of 9-1-1: Lone Star. One of his looks seems to involve a callback to an earlier role of his. In 1986, Lowe portrayed the titular character in the drama sports film Youngblood. Now, fast forward to 2021 and the Parks and Rec alum is sporting a look that is similar to Dean Youngblood, down to his pose. He posted a side-by-side to his Instagram and asked fans who wore it better:

While Rob Lowe’s son John Owen commented that his father never “wore it better" (lol), I, for one, think he wore it well in both photos. How does Lowe look THAT good at his age?

Honestly, seeing him recreating a look from almost 40 years ago is just the icing on the cake. He’s proven before that he’s aged like fine wine and now this particular side-by-side can be added to the collection. Though it makes me wonder just what Owen will be getting himself into in Season 3 of Lone Star that would make him wear this getup. Could we be getting another line dancing scene? Or just a 126 family barbecue? Any way it happens, I’m definitely looking forward to what’s in store for Rob Lowe's character.

Meanwhile, Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star is already shaping up to be a big one. Season 2 left off on a cliffhanger when it was revealed that the 126 was to be shut down permanently, splitting up the team, at least for the most part. Owen was essentially ready to move on and find a new job in the department, but now that may be put on hold. There is no telling what all will happen with the 126 in Season 3, yet previously we learned fans can definitely look forward to more T.K. and Carlos, as well as Judd and Grace as they get ready for their baby.

Also a possibility for Season 3? “Owen Begins” where we see Rob Lowe’s character in his earlier years? Maybe we’ll even see one of Lowe’s sons take on a younger version of their dad or maybe this particular post means we’ll see Lowe putting on a mullet wig and bringing back that ‘80s style. I'm just spitballin' but we won't have too long to wait to find out.

In fact, Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star premieres January 2022 on Fox! To see what's coming up this fall, take a look at our fall TV premiere schedule.