9-1-1: Lone Star Is Almost Back, And Rob Lowe Has Us Hyped

Fox's first responder drama, 9-1-1: Lone Star, is (thankfully) almost back for Season 3 following that cliffhanger in the the Season 2 finale. This one is kicking off with a multi-episode opener involving an ice storm, so things are about to get wild. Now, lead actor Rob Lowe is getting fans hyped up for the big return!

Rob Lowe took to Instagram to celebrate the highly-anticipated upcoming third season of the 9-1-1 spinoff. In the Big Apple, the Lone Star hype was more than apparent through a giant billboard featuring Lowe and his co-star, Gina Torres. And it's definitely enough to get me (and likely other fans) pumped ahead of the premiere. Check it out for yourself down below:

Promotion for third season of 9-1-1: Lone Star has been steadily ramping up as the premiere draws closer. Considering he's already posted behind-the-scenes photos from set, it’s not surprising that Rob Lowe would post another picture connected to the hit show, and he knows just how popular the show is. The first season broke records, becoming the #1 new scripted drama of the season in 2019, and Season 2 saw similar numbers.

As mentioned above, this year will kick off with a major emergency, like most season openers in the 9-1-1 Universe. This one will mirror the winter storm that hit Texas early last year, as the City of Austin will endure an ice storm with record-breaking weather. It will definitely be interesting to see how things pan out. Many will likely have their eyes on what lies ahead for at T.K., as he's going to fall into a frozen pond while combatting the elements.

Season 3 will also include some new guest stars. It was recently announced that Angel alums Amy Acker and Julie Benz will each appear in multiple episodes. Their characters appear to have prominent storylines, so you may want to keep a close eye on how they interact with Rob Lowe’s Owen and the rest of the (disbanded) 126.

It’s been a tough stretch without 9-1-1: Lone Star, as the Season 2 finale was in May 2021. Many were soon left wondering when the show would have its premiere. Ultimately, Fox opted to remain consistent by dropping the series midseason during its parent show's break.

While Lone Star is premiering when 9-1-1 is on hiatus, the two Ryan Murphy-produced shows are set to be paired back up when the parent series comes back in March. And fans will also be able to look forward to another crossover between the two, this one hopefully lasting two episodes instead of just one. But of course, our primary attention will be on that of Rob Lowe and the rest of the main cast, and it'll be great to see them again!

There will be plenty to see when Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star premieres, so tune in to Fox on Monday, January 3 at 8 p.m. EST. And check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 winter and spring schedule to check out the other shows you can look forward to in the new year.