Rob Lowe Cleans Up Really Nicely In Great Before And After Photos From 9-1-1: Lone Star

Rob Lowe is gearing up for his to return to primetime as Captain Owen Strand in the upcoming third season of Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star. The actor has been posting behind-the-scenes photos from the Season 3 production, and his latest one involves some pretty fun before-and-after photos that prove the actor's ability to look sharp at a moment's notice.

Naps are a privilege in this hectic world, and since working long hours makes it harder to get a good night’s sleep as naturally as one might desire, random naps end up being vital to catch up on some ZZZs. Rob Lowe posted some pictures to his Instagram of just such a 40-winker on the way to work — don’t worry, he wasn’t driving — as well as a follow-up photo of him in Owen's firefighter gear posing in front of a 126 engine. And he cleans up quite nicely, as evidenced below:

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@roblowe) A photo posted by on

The photos are pretty incredible given that Rob Lowe looked so completely comfortable and zonked the hell out during his commute, only to be ready to take on fictional fires soon after. Even though it's not clear how much time passed between the before and the after, we'll assume it was like 30 seconds, such is Lowe's prowess and mastery.

It’s important to note that Lowe’s dog, Daisy, is included in all three photos and she too, looked pretty zonked in the first photo as opposed to the last two. Seeing how well the Parks and Recreation alum can clean up before and after arriving on set is impressive, though his four-legged friend's skills are nothing to scoff at.

Meanwhile, Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star is right around the corner. From the looks of Rob Lowe’s photos, it seems like showrunner Tim Minear’s comments from earlier this year proved to be true regarding the cliffhanger that the 126 is permanently shut down. Depending on what episode was being filmed when the photo was taken, the 126 crew will apparently soon-ishly be together again. First, though, the upcoming season will kick off with an ice storm, similar to what Texas actually went through towards the start of 2021.

Angel vets Julie Benz and Amy Acker are set to guest star in Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star in multiple episodes, though separately. It will definitely be interesting to see what happens and how their characters will interact with everyone else on the series.

Rob Lowe’s Instagram is always filled with pretty amazing content, from 80s throwbacks to sobriety milestones. His latest from the set of the Fox drama just shows that he is like any other human being in need of energy before a long filming day. With 9-1-1: Lone Star returning just after the new year starts, my fingers are crossed for Lowe continuing to bring the content to keep fans interested! Hopefully Lower has been able to rest more peacefully during the show's filming hiatus for the holidays.

Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star premieres on Monday, January 3 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 winter and spring schedule to see what other shows are coming out in the new year!