The Allstate Mayhem Guy Has Feelings About Fans Recognizing Him For Commercials Instead Of His Other Roles

Veteran character actor Dean Winters has been a part of a lot of great projects over the years. He famously played Beeper King Dennis Duffy on 30 Rock. He was in more than 30 episodes of Law & Order: SVU, had a recurring role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and a key supporting role in John Wick. He’s been involved in a lot of fantastic things, but it’s his role in the Allstate commercials as Mayhem that fans recognize him for most often. Some actors might be bothered by that, but Winters has an incredibly healthy perspective on it.

The funnyman was recently on CBS Sunday Morning and was asked about his feelings on fame and the Mayhem role. More directly, he was asked if it bothers him that he’s become famous for a series of TV commercials, rather than a more conventional Hollywood part. His answer was extremely honest and very thoughtful…

I think in the beginning maybe a little bit, but I wouldn’t have the lifestyle I live if it wasn’t for people watching the commercials, watching the TV shows and movies, paying for their insurance. So, every time someone stops me, my first thought is ‘Oh, this person is helping me pay my mortgage.’... It’s a very fickle business and thing, you know, you can go six months, eight months without working, easily, you know? A lot of my friends are struggling right now, and so I’m very cognizant of how lucky I am. It’s become the greatest thing that ever happened to me.

Acting might be more glamorous than most other careers, but in many ways, it is similar to any other industry. There’s a small number of people that are wildly successful, more people who are pretty successful and many, many more that are just trying to find a foothold and some advancement. Ultimately, most people are just trying to find their thing, something that resonates with fans and makes a cultural impact.

These commercials certainly make an impact, and they also have an incredibly high approval rating, often making best of lists. I’m not sure I’ve ever met a single person who isn’t amused by them, and unlike many spokesman roles that are very dry and fact-based, these allow Winters to have a ton of fun. I mean, look at what a great time he seems to be having in this mayhem…

Allstate mayhem commercial - Dean Winters as Teenage Girl in Pink Truck - YouTube Watch On

People have watched that commercial for fun more than 3 million times on YouTube. If that’s not the sign of a fantastic commercial, I don’t know what is. But how could you not love spots like this? Winters is absolutely perfect for the role, and they have the perfect vibe for an ad that’s equal parts fun and informative.

I hope Winters continues to make more Allstate commercials for another decade, and I hope he also continues to land some fun parts in movies and TV. He’s fantastic at both, and with such a good head on his shoulders, I’m sure he’s a joy to work with.