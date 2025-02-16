The Allstate Mayhem Guy Has Feelings About Fans Recognizing Him For Commercials Instead Of His Other Roles
The Beeper King has a good head on his shoulders.
Veteran character actor Dean Winters has been a part of a lot of great projects over the years. He famously played Beeper King Dennis Duffy on 30 Rock. He was in more than 30 episodes of Law & Order: SVU, had a recurring role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and a key supporting role in John Wick. He’s been involved in a lot of fantastic things, but it’s his role in the Allstate commercials as Mayhem that fans recognize him for most often. Some actors might be bothered by that, but Winters has an incredibly healthy perspective on it.
The funnyman was recently on CBS Sunday Morning and was asked about his feelings on fame and the Mayhem role. More directly, he was asked if it bothers him that he’s become famous for a series of TV commercials, rather than a more conventional Hollywood part. His answer was extremely honest and very thoughtful…
Acting might be more glamorous than most other careers, but in many ways, it is similar to any other industry. There’s a small number of people that are wildly successful, more people who are pretty successful and many, many more that are just trying to find a foothold and some advancement. Ultimately, most people are just trying to find their thing, something that resonates with fans and makes a cultural impact.
These commercials certainly make an impact, and they also have an incredibly high approval rating, often making best of lists. I’m not sure I’ve ever met a single person who isn’t amused by them, and unlike many spokesman roles that are very dry and fact-based, these allow Winters to have a ton of fun. I mean, look at what a great time he seems to be having in this mayhem…
People have watched that commercial for fun more than 3 million times on YouTube. If that’s not the sign of a fantastic commercial, I don’t know what is. But how could you not love spots like this? Winters is absolutely perfect for the role, and they have the perfect vibe for an ad that’s equal parts fun and informative.
I hope Winters continues to make more Allstate commercials for another decade, and I hope he also continues to land some fun parts in movies and TV. He’s fantastic at both, and with such a good head on his shoulders, I’m sure he’s a joy to work with.
Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend. He first started working at the publication as a writer back in 2007 and has held various jobs at the site in the time since including Managing Editor, Pop Culture Editor and Staff Writer. He now splits his time between working on CinemaBlend’s user experience, helping to plan the site’s editorial direction and writing passionate articles about niche entertainment topics he’s into. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English (go Hoosiers!) and has been interviewed and quoted in a variety of publications including Digiday. Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
