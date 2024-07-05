The Golden Bachelor Stars Spent Fourth Of July On The Water, But Kathy Swarts Wins For Most Dramatic Holiday After Waterboarding Snafu
Thankfully everyone was OK!
It may not have been the most dramatic Fourth of July ever — though Bachelor Nation host Jesse Palmer surely would have marketed it as such — but The Golden Bachelor’s Kathy Swarts certainly seems to have had a wild experience when she hit the water with some friends to celebrate America’s independence. She wasn’t the only one of Gerry Turner’s former girlfriends to spend the day on a boat, but Swarts walked away with a pretty funny story and some words of advice for future prospective waterboarders.
Kathy Swarts Jokes About July 4 Waterboarding Snafu
Independence Day is a great excuse to take the boat out, but Kathy Swarts and some friends apparently ran into some trouble on their excursion. While trying to waterboard, the rope got caught in the propeller, the 71-year-old explained on Instagram. You can hear her tell her story below:
Everybody was in good spirits as Kathy Swarts showed their boat being towed to shore. Still, a rope in the propeller sounds like a terrible thing for both the passengers and the boat, and I’m just glad no one was hurt in the mishap! Kathy joked about the incident in a very on-brand way, saying on the video:
A follow-up video showed that once the rope was untangled from the propeller, the group was able to head back out on the lake. A happy ending all around!
Kathy Swarts quickly became a fan favorite on Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor, despite being portrayed as something of a villain for telling eventual winner Theresa Nist to “zip it” during a pickleball group date. She also became fast friends with Susan Noles — the two being doppelgängers of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner, respectively — and they now co-host the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast Golden Hour.
More Bachelor Nation Alums Spent The Fourth On A Boat
The Austin, Texas, native wasn’t the only member of Golden Bachelor Nation to hit the water for the Fourth of July holiday. The inaugural season’s runner-up Leslie Fhima shared gorgeous photos of the Chicago skyline on her Instagram Stories as she and family members took the boat out:
Several photos showed the dancer and her loved ones enjoying the beautiful weather and scenery as they looked on at the city.
Leslie Fhima, Kathy Swarts and the rest of Gerry Turner’s cast members are certainly gearing up to watch Joan Vassos on the first season of The Golden Bachelorette, which is currently filming and will air on ABC this fall. Before that, however, Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette is set to kick off in just a few days, and from her Instagram Stories, it looks like she spent the last few days before her premiere soaking up the sun as well.
Given the scary boat incident that prompted Jenn Tran to go on The Bachelor in the first place, it’s nice to see that she’s not letting that keep her from having fun with her friends in Miami. We’re looking forward to seeing more of her when The Bachelorette premieres at 8 p.m. ET Monday, July 8, on ABC, with episodes available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription.
