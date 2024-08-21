The Golden Bachelorette Cast Was Asked Their Sleeping Accommodations, And Honestly This Sounds Like A Nightmare
I'm exhausted just thinking about this.
When ABC decided to expand The Bachelor franchise to feature love stories of an older generation, plenty of questions circulated as to how The Golden Bachelor would differ from the flagship series. Would the 60- and 70-somethings on Gerry Turner’s season be made to bunk together? Would they be subjected to the same long filming hours of their younger counterparts? Turns out the answer was yes. As The Golden Bachelorette’s premiere season approaches on the 2024 TV schedule, Joan Vassos and her cast discussed the sleeping arrangements, and it honestly sounds like a nightmare.
Bachelor Nation was first introduced to Joan Vassos on Gerry Turner’s season. While the two formed a spark, she had to leave the season early due to a family emergency. Now she’s back as The Golden Bachelorette, and she admitted that not much sleep was being had during shooting. Vassos told EW:
Joan Vassos said she was getting by on five hours of sleep per night, even with production reportedly shooting shorter days than on The Bachelor/Bachelorette and trying to eliminate travel fatigue by keeping dates local. (If that’s how the Golden contestants are treated, it really makes me wonder what kind of sleep-deprived torture is being inflicted on the younger casts!)
It’s not just Joan Vassos who’s struggling to get a good night’s sleep. EW also spoke to some of her suitors about the Bachelor Mansion bunk beds, with one saying it was like a return to his college years — and not in a good way. He said:
I hate that the Golden contestants aren’t provided proper (and age-appropriate) accommodations. Septuagenarians in bunk beds? Get out of here with that. One 6-foot-5 contestant on Joan Vassos’ season said he was “lucky” enough to score a twin bed rather than a bunk, but it was so small his feet hung off. Executive producer Bennett Graebner confirmed how hard it was for anybody to get proper rest, saying:
I definitely don’t love this for The Golden Bachelorette cast members. How is anybody supposed to make rational decisions about their future under such conditions? Either way I will be tuning in to see how Joan Vassos’ journey turns out, despite my concerns about her season and despite feeling burned by The Golden Bachelor’s quick divorce.
The newest Bachelor Nation spinoff will premiere at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, September 18, on ABC and can be streamed the next day with a Hulu subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.