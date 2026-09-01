The Next Pro's Winner Deserved The 'W,' But There's One Thing I Think DWTS Should Honestly Consider

Spoilers ahead for anyone who hasn’t yet watched Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro on ABC or with a Disney+ subscription.

We now know who won DWTS: The Next Pro and which of the final three we’ll see in Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars when it debuts. And while I’m fully on board with the crowning of someone who was a definite contender from the beginning, I would love to see the other two finalists also make it to the main show in some capacity. They’re certainly deserving of the opportunity.

After The Next Pro semi-finalists had the opportunity to choreograph for DWTS pro dancers, the final episode put them to the ultimate test, working with celebs from past seasons to create two performances – the competitors’ favorite style of ballroom or Latin and a freestyle dance. Selena Hamilton was paired with Season 26 winner and Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, A.J. Pritchard had Season 31 winner and social media personality Charli D’Amelio as his partner, and Adele Zaikman teamed up with TV host/producer Nev Schulman, who came in second place in Season 29.

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(Image credit: ABC)

When I heard which past DWTS celebrities would be joining the last three competitors, it seemed that A.J. might be getting an advantage by dancing with someone who won most recently. But after watching their first performances, it felt like it was anyone’s final to win and that the freestyle would likely be playing a big part in the ultimate decision.

Outside of the competition, it was fun to see DWTS Season 34 winners Robert Irwin and Witney Carson team up to not only co-host, but to kick the finale off by dancing together again, alongside judges Mark Ballas, Shirley Ballas, and Derek Hough. Robert also sat down with the final three dancers to hear about their experiences in the competition. The behind-the-scenes moments throughout the episodes have been one of my favorite aspects of The Next Pro, and while DWTS does a little bit of that, I hope they’ll do more in the future.

(Image credit: ABC)

And then, everything came down to the freestyle dances, just like it does in the finale of Dancing with the Stars. Personally, Selena was hands-down the winner of this round for me. She was an absolute star who embodied everything that I love about a finale freestyle performance, delivering a stunning dance that, as Shirley Ballas declared, would be ranked as one of the best on DWTS. Comparatively, A.J. and Adele were also fantastic with an insane level of technical skill. Their freestyles included a combination of ballroom and Latin dances, and both dancers were able to unleash all their years of competitive training.

Ultimately, it was Adele who took The Next Pro crown, and I will definitely look forward to watching her in the upcoming DWTS season. I don’t want to take away from her deserved win, but I do hope to see Selena and A.J. on the main series in the future. They’ve both proven to be versatile, dynamic dancers who can teach partners of varying degrees of ability, as well as dance with other pros.

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Now that The Next Pro has concluded its run on the 2026 TV schedule, the official line-up of celebrities officially confirmed for Dancing with the Stars Season 35, which includes a pregnant Witney Carson, will be revealed on Good Morning America on September 2nd. And then, you can watch them compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy when things kick off with a two-night premiere event that begins on September 15th.