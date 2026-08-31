Kelly Clarkson’s Kids Joined Her Talk Show’s Finale In A Sweet Way, And I’m In My Feelings

The 2026 TV schedule is seeing the end of an era for another beloved daytime talk show. Following Sherri’s cancellation earlier this year, Kelly Clarkson is officially closing the chapter for The Kelly Clarkson Show. The series finale is set to air on Monday, and not surprisingly, Clarkson closed the show in a big way. Both of her kids joined her for the finale, and I am seriously in my feels.

Clarkson revealed in February that she would be ending her talk show later this year. In a statement, she noted she wanted to prioritize her kids following the death of their father and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, last summer. Her daughter River Rose, 12, and son Remington Alexander, 10, have appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show numerous times over the years, so it only makes sense that they would be in the audience for their mom’s big send-off.

Showrunner and executive producer Alex Duda told People that the finale includes throwback clips of the kids’ time on the show, and it really gives you a perspective of just how much has changed over the years. Not only that, but when they recalled their favorite moments from the series, all River had to tell her mom was “watching you shine,” and I am feeling all sorts of feelings:

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It’s been seven years. We haven’t changed a bit, but when you look at River and Remy, you know time has gone by because they’re almost grown up and they did so great. They did so great.

Considering River was just five and Remy was only three when The Kelly Clarkson Show began, it’s really astounding to see how much they’ve grown. And the fact that, after all that they’ve seen their mom do on her talk show, River’s favorite moment was just seeing her shine is melting my heart. And I can’t get enough of it.

I love that Clarkson’s kids were in the audience for the finale, and I can only imagine how much more special that made the episode. While wrapping up The Kelly Clarkson Show was bittersweet, as fans will soon see when the finale airs, it seems like Clarkson and the crew definitely went out with a bang that was as emotional as ever. Plus, those new Emmy nominations don’t hurt.

If I’m in my feelings already just hearing about what the finale has involved, I cannot imagine how I’m going to be when I actually watch the finale. Even though Clarkson and her crew have had a while to prepare for the end, I can only imagine how hard it truly was when it came time to film these final episodes. It’s going to be hard to say goodbye to The Kelly Clarkson Show, but I’m looking forward to what else the American Idol winner has up her sleeve. Check local listings to see when the final episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show will be airing on Monday.